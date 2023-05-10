ALBION — The Noble County Historical Society announces the start of the Old Jail Museum’s summer tour season now in its 55th year as Noble County’s Old Jail Museum. It is the oldest public building in Noble County.
The Old Jail’s regular summer season will begin on Saturday, May 27. Tours are available (guided or self-guided) every Saturday from 1:30-4:30 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through the third weekend of September. For groups who wish to visit by appointment, call 740-8692 or write to the Noble County Historical Society, PO Box 152, Albion, IN 46701. Adult admission is $3 and school children admission is $1.
Thousands of Noble County artifacts fill the museum, collected from various sources and over many years. New acquisitions and exhibits are also ready for the 2023 season. Display themes are housed in the old jail cells as well as the former living quarters of the sheriff’s family.
The Old Jail Museum was completed in 1876 at a cost of $25,000 and is considered Second Empire architectural style. It was built by local contractors George Harvey and Son. The building includes jail cells and living quarters that housed the sheriff and family between the years 1876-1965. Cell floors and walls are composed of solid Indiana limestone. Living quarters were wired for electricity in 1908.
The building was purchased by the Noble County Historical Society in 1968 for $2,275 with funds contributed by individuals and organizations. At this time the society had the cells wired for electricity. The building was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982.
The museum is located at 215 W. Main St. in Albion, one-half block west of the courthouse.
