ALBION — Chain O’ Lakes Correctional Facility and Warden Charles Bowen has announced the graduation of 20 offenders from a nationally recognized welding program.
On Aug. 15, Chain O’ Lakes Correctional Facility joined its partner, Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne campus, to celebrate the graduating class of 20 male offenders who have earned their nationally recognized American Welding Society (AWS) certifications.
Warden Bowen addressed the graduates, commending their 100% passing rate for the course.
“Keep this momentum going and you can achieve great things for you and your family,” Bowen said.
Each student who qualifies for the welding course is placed into a work release program and has an opportunity to start their career with local employers while remaining incarcerated. The ultimate goal is to maintain continuous employment upon release.
As a part of Gov. Holcomb’s Next Level Agenda, the program trains men at the Chain O’ Lakes Correctional Facility how to weld with the ultimate goal of aligning them with gainful employment in the industry upon release.
Welding is an exceptional pathway for released offenders, providing higher pay rates and stable employment upon re-entry. Currently, Indiana’s correctional facilities house about 27,000 offenders — and more than 90% of them will eventually be released back into Hoosier communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.