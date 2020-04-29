Puzzle

STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: FAIRY TALE CREATURES

ACROSS

1. *Like many mythical creatures

6. Second mo.

9. Spill the beans

13. Convex molding

14. “___ the President’s Men”

15. Ankle support, e.g.

16. Make a logical connection

17. *E.T.’s craft?

18. Des Moines native

19. *Fire-breather

21. *Household spirit

23. Tucker of “Modern Family”

24. Antonym of is

25. *Grimm’s Queen ____

28. Tailor-made

30. Showing on TV

35. “All’s well that ____ well”

37. Golly!

39. Punctuation mark

40. Seaport in Yemen

41. Hitching post?

43. Additionally

44. Poison ivy or Poison oak

46. One more than The Beatles

47. Hold as a conviction

48. *Mrs. Potts or her son Chip

50. Andrew Sean Greer’s 2017 Pulitzer-winner novel

52. Toast choice

53. Jack and Jill’s water jug

55. “____ Now or Never”

57. *Horse’s cousin

61. *One of the seven dwarfs

64. Ascetic holy Hindu

65. HHS agency

67. Relating to #25 Across

69. Banana treat

70. Go bad

71. Australian canid

72. Lou of “Walk on the Wild Side” fame

73. Card in the hole?

74. “The Forsyte ____,” pl.

DOWN

1. Wisecrack

2. Like a zealous fan

3. Regular attendee

4. Hipbone-related

5. Cuban music genre, pl.

6. *Half-man, half-goat

7. *Santa’s helper

8. Splotches

9. Arch on a face

10. Croquet turf

11. Popular smoothie berry

12. Well, to Sofia Loren

15. Relating to living organisms

20. Opposite of alpha

22. Genetic initials

24. Parents hope to do this with values

25. *Beauty’s beau

26. Empower

27. Dropsy

29. *Big Bad One

31. Yellow brick one

32. Feeling worse than before

33. *Like Curious George

34. *Garden dweller

36. Finger move

38. Moneyed one

42. Pine product

45. Choose not to do something, 2 words

49. Toni Morrison’s “____ Baby”

51. 1862 plots, for short

54. Prefix for below

56. Old photo color

57. Stalin’s domain

58. Back of the neck

59. Not active

60. Past tense of chide

61. Fill beyond full

62. Sound of passing bullet

63. *Baba ____

66. *Who Bugs Bunny talks to?

68. Numbers, abbr.

