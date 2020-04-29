STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: FAIRY TALE CREATURES
ACROSS
1. *Like many mythical creatures
6. Second mo.
9. Spill the beans
13. Convex molding
14. “___ the President’s Men”
15. Ankle support, e.g.
16. Make a logical connection
17. *E.T.’s craft?
18. Des Moines native
19. *Fire-breather
21. *Household spirit
23. Tucker of “Modern Family”
24. Antonym of is
25. *Grimm’s Queen ____
28. Tailor-made
30. Showing on TV
35. “All’s well that ____ well”
37. Golly!
39. Punctuation mark
40. Seaport in Yemen
41. Hitching post?
43. Additionally
44. Poison ivy or Poison oak
46. One more than The Beatles
47. Hold as a conviction
48. *Mrs. Potts or her son Chip
50. Andrew Sean Greer’s 2017 Pulitzer-winner novel
52. Toast choice
53. Jack and Jill’s water jug
55. “____ Now or Never”
57. *Horse’s cousin
61. *One of the seven dwarfs
64. Ascetic holy Hindu
65. HHS agency
67. Relating to #25 Across
69. Banana treat
70. Go bad
71. Australian canid
72. Lou of “Walk on the Wild Side” fame
73. Card in the hole?
74. “The Forsyte ____,” pl.
DOWN
1. Wisecrack
2. Like a zealous fan
3. Regular attendee
4. Hipbone-related
5. Cuban music genre, pl.
6. *Half-man, half-goat
7. *Santa’s helper
8. Splotches
9. Arch on a face
10. Croquet turf
11. Popular smoothie berry
12. Well, to Sofia Loren
15. Relating to living organisms
20. Opposite of alpha
22. Genetic initials
24. Parents hope to do this with values
25. *Beauty’s beau
26. Empower
27. Dropsy
29. *Big Bad One
31. Yellow brick one
32. Feeling worse than before
33. *Like Curious George
34. *Garden dweller
36. Finger move
38. Moneyed one
42. Pine product
45. Choose not to do something, 2 words
49. Toni Morrison’s “____ Baby”
51. 1862 plots, for short
54. Prefix for below
56. Old photo color
57. Stalin’s domain
58. Back of the neck
59. Not active
60. Past tense of chide
61. Fill beyond full
62. Sound of passing bullet
63. *Baba ____
66. *Who Bugs Bunny talks to?
68. Numbers, abbr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.