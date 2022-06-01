ALBION — Albion hasn’t forgotten.
Amid what is likely a busy holiday weekend for many, hundreds of town residents took the time to attend Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony at Rose Hill Cemetery.
The event was organized by Albion American Legion Post 246 and the Legion Auxiliary. A large contingent of Legion Riders also participated.
Karly Carney sang the national anthem. The auxiliary’s Renee Dodson read a poem detailing the cost of freedom.
The Rev. Brett Frymier was called on to eulogize all of America’s military members who had fallen.
“That’s quite a task,” Frymier said.
And an important one.
The freedoms celebrated this weekend? They weren’t free. They were paid for the blood and service of countless veterans.
“They went and gave up the life they would have had — whether they can back or not,” Frymier said. “I’m proud to be an American.”
Frymier also took a moment to address the school shooting in Ulvalde, Texas.
“I don’t blame the guns,” Frymier said. “I blame that guy that used that gun.”
Guns, Frymier said, are a tool that has kept this country free.
Frymier’s main point centered on remembering the ultimate sacrifice given by many. Only one day is set aside each year for that, which isn’t enough.
“We should be remembering every day,” he said, “every day you get up and don’t have to go to a place you don’t want to go.”
Noble County Veterans Service Officer Mike Clouse opened Monday’s ceremony. His welcome read, in part:
“We are gathered today for a grateful patriotic duty. The purpose of our gathering is to pay respect on behalf of the community of Albion to the memory of those who have made the supreme sacrifice. Their sacrifice has served to not only shield our country, but the people of this community throughout all our days.
“Through the medium of this memorial service, we again avail ourselves to the service of own country and what it stands for: justice, freedom and democracy.”
One moving aspect of the event was Legion member James Stull’s reading of the list of veterans who are buried at Rose Hill. Following the reading of each name, Scott Kuhn struck a bell.
The event concluded with the solemn playing of “Taps.”
