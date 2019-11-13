Birds Vanishing from America’s Skies!
That’s the title of an article in the latest issue of “The Living Bird,” the magazine of the Cornell University Laboratory of Ornithology.
America is North America, the United States and Canada. Birds aren’t really vanishing, but their numbers certainly have declined and are continuing to decline. I see it whenever I look out a window at a bird feeder during the day. There just aren’t as many birds coming to my feeders as there used to be.
I started feeding birds when I was a boy. Dad helped my build a feeder, string a cable from the house to a walnut tree and hang that feeder on the cable. I used a step ladder to get to that feeder and stock it.
That feeder was crowded every day, fall into spring, when the weather wasn’t too bad. There were black-capped chickadees, white-breasted nuthatches, blue jays and, in winter, dark-eyed juncos. My bird feeders are crowded now, but with house sparrows and a couple of chickadees, a couple of tufted titmice, one or two white-breasted nuthatches, a blue jay, a few cardinals, mourning doves and often a downy woodpecker.
When I went walking in the woods along the river near my home during the day when I was a boy, I always saw blue jays. I usually heard a wood thrush.
I saw red-headed and downy woodpeckers. I saw many other little birds flitting about among the leaves overhead, but more often than not, I couldn’t identify them, having only a pair of low power field glasses. Occasionally, I saw a great horned owl. I was almost always alerted to the owl’s presence by the cries of blue jays and crows.
I could imitate the whistle call of a black-capped chickadee and usually attract a few of them. They’d fly in to apparently investigate this newcomer to their territory.
In spring, I went to the woods whenever I could and the weather was fair, hoping to see a warbler wave. The trees would be alive with warblers. When there was a warbler wave the trees seemed to be full of warblers. Looking at them, trying to focus my field glasses on them, I got a sore neck looking at warblers and their frequent compatriots, vireos. To birders, a sore neck from looking up into the trees for these birds is called warbler neck.
I still see warblers and red-eyed vireos every spring and summer but I haven’t seen a warbler wave in years and red-eyed vireos are uncommon. When I go to the woods in summer now, I only hear a wood thrush occasionally. When I whistle for a chickadee, I only get an answer now and then. I only hear a wood thrush occasionally. I haven’t seen, or even heard, a great horned owl in several years, nor any other owl.
According to the article in “The Living Bird,” one-quarter of the birds of North America have disappeared in the last 50 years. They haven’t really disappeared, of course. They haven’t had and raised enough young to maintain their numbers.
The decline in numbers hasn’t been uniform between species nor in different habitats. Canada geese, sandhill cranes, turkey vultures and cardinals have all increased. Peregrine falcons, wood ducks, California condors, whooping cranes and bald eagles have all increased, with the assistance of people.
As for different habitats, the habitats have changed. Usually, they’ve been reduced.
And as habitats have become smaller, eastern forest birds have declined by nearly 20%, western forest birds by nearly 30%, boreal forest birds by more than 30% percent and shore birds by nearly 40%.
But it’s grassland birds, open country birds, that have declined the most, more than 50%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.