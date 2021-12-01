Elections come and go, but political divides remain.
During times of political divisiveness, it is so important for leaders in the workplace to check in on the well-being of their team members. It is appropriate to do this on all levels of the organization.
It can start with a message from key leadership indicating that your organization cares about the well-being of all of its employees, acknowledging that there are fears and distress on both sides, and highlighting Employee Assistance Plan (EAP) services for those seeking additional support to cope.
Individual leaders should also check in on their team on a one-on-one basis to communicate that they care about every individual’s personal well-being. Trust and safety in the work environment is one of the most important factors for people to be positively engaged in their work.
It used to be said that you should never talk politics in the workplace but there has been a shift in thinking on this. We must acknowledge that people bring their whole selves to work, including their political beliefs that are deeply rooted in their sense of self and values. So instead of trying to stifle this, it is wise to create healthy dialogue, and for leaders to model respectful discussion.
Basic rules or policy can include that conversations must be safe and respectful with participation always being voluntary. If you sense someone’s discomfort around the topic of politics, steer away from this conversation.
It can be helpful to create spaces for open dialogue for those who are interested to participate. This should be done outside of regular team meetings, rather than hijacking a meeting or forcing someone that does not feel safe or comfortable to participate.
This can be a great way for people to learn about each other’s perspective based on their deeply held values. The tone of the gathering should be clearly set as a place to learn and support each other and not to convince each other otherwise. People should be allowed equal opportunity to express their views in a respectful manner while others listen without interrupting.
Name calling, shaming, and berating each other based on opposing views cannot be tolerated in this setting and should be immediately shut down. Participants should also be given the opportunity to step out of the conversation at any time when it becomes too uncomfortable or distressing.
You may find someone else’s view to be offensive, which can make continued collaboration on work projects difficult. This is a good time to separate the person from their political views.
Imagine putting it in a box and closing the lid. Instead, focus on common ground or neutral topics. A joke without political content can be a good tension breaker or steering the conversation to another topic of shared interest to reconnect on a personal level. Remind yourself of the person’s good qualities. After all, none of us are perfect and it is to be expected that you will not agree on all topics with your teammates. Connecting in a meaningful way around your company’s values and mission is another way to regain a sense of shared value and purpose.
Everybody knows that one person that just can’t keep it civil. If you find yourself in one of those conversations it is perfectly fine to quickly disengage with a comment that you need to get back to a project that is time sensitive.
If that is not successful, you can always state that you are not comfortable discussing the topic and walk away or switch to another topic. Finally, if the work environment becomes toxic, you have every right to pull human resources into the discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.