ALBION — Middle school students at Central Noble Junior/Senior High School will be performing on-stage for the first time this school year.
Junior High students will be performing the play, “The Magical Lamp of Aladdin” on Nov. 12-14 at Central Noble’s auditorium.
Friday and Saturday’s shows will be at 7 p.m., while Sunday’s show will be at 2 p.m. Ticket prices are $5 and can be purchased at the door or through any of the cast members.
The play is being directed by Dan Parks, who is the Junior High’s theatre director.
About 18 students total are starring in the production. The main cast members are Koda Kline playing Aladdin, Jack Knepper playing Jammal and Sydney Wilkinson playing Jasmine.
“The play is about an evil magician named Jammal who really want this magical lamp,” Parks said. “The only person able to retrieve the lamp is a person named Aladdin, so Jammal goes to find Aladdin and trick him into giving the lamp to him.”
Aladdin along with his pet monkey, Alakazam, meet Jasmine and are brought to a cave to get possession of the lamp.
Aladdin has to defeat Jammal and win the hand of Jasmine through the help of three genies.
Parks chose Aladdin for the first show this school year because it’s one of his favorite Disney movies and wanted the students to have the opportunity to be part of a more exotic production.
“I want to do something that is more fun and is different from what most American often see in theatre productions,” he said.
He said Aladdin tells the story of an underdog that gets to the top and believes people like that type of story since they often see themselves as the little man.
Students have been preparing for the play for about a month and are very excited about their upcoming performance.
He said this has been one of the best group of students he’s worked with since he first came to Central Noble in 2016.
“They’ve really worked hard for each other, making sure everyone has a costume and that they are prepared,” he said.
The junior high’s theatre program has only existed since last year when they held their first performance.
He said they were only able to perform once last year due to the pandemic.
Parks along with the high school’s theatre director Tony Howell came together and helped form the junior high’s program.
The program’s next performance will be in the spring.
