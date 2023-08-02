ALBION — Talk about your short commutes.
The Albion Town Council officially awarded its $500,000 paving project to Pulver Asphalt Paving at its regularly scheduled meeting July 25.
The Albion-based Pulver had submitted the lowest bid for the project at $573,,315.
In April, the state announced Albion had received $753,357.75 in Community Crossings Grant funding.
Pulver Asphalt Paving had the low bid opened Tuesday at $573,315. Brooks Construction’s bid was $747,830.
The council could officially award the bid at its next meeting.
Terms of the grant require the town to pay 25% of the cost, with the state coughing up the other 75%.
According to Albion Street Department Superintendent Corey Miller, the town will use its funds for more than 4 miles of improvements to the town’s roads including: North Oak Street from Jackson to Jefferson; South Oak Street from Main to Railroad; Jackson Street from North Oak to North York; Railroad Street from South York to Orange; Weber Road from Hidden Diamonds to Seventh; Seneca Street from Seventh to Fourth; Fifth Street, from Main to Perry; Sixth Street, from Perry to Seneca; Perry Street from Seventh to its end; Washington Street from Orange to its end; and Grove Street from North Oak to its end.
The longest stretch would be the work down on Weber Road from Hidden Diamonds to Seventh Street — 3,259 feet.
The council also approved several technical measures for the Community Crossings Grant at the meeting of July 26, including making council president Vicki Jellison the official signatory for the project.
Also at the meeting of July 25:
• Town Marshal Scott Cole expressed his gratitude to his fellow town workers for their assistance after the July 21 caused many trees to fall.
“I appreciate all the departments throwing their hats in the ring,” Cole said.
According to Town Manager Jacob Ihrie, Rose Hill Cemetery saw significant damage during the storm, and the town’s insurance carrier has been contacted. Between 15-20 headstones were damaged, requiring repair and resetting.
• Approved a facade grant for Evonne Taylor for her building at 104 W. Main St. The building houses Taylor Home, a home decor business and The Dudes Corner, a guitar shop.
The 50/50 facade grant will pay for awning work, painting, window decals and address numbering, with the town utilizing $4,462.39 in TIF funds and the owners coming up with an identical amount.
• Cole received permission to purchase seven new Taser units for $12,980.36.
His department’s current Tasers are at the limit of their warranty. The company that provided the Tasers will not extend the warranty, and this means the town also loses that firm’s liability protection on the stun gun devices.
Cole said he would be using $6,000 from the recent sale of an old Dodge Charger police vehicle to go toward the purchase. The rest of the funds will come from his department’s share in LIT tax revenues.
