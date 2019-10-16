44 years ago, Jan. 22, 1975
In January of 1975, many changes occurred at the Albion Post Office. Laurence Davis retired from Rural Route 1 after 39 years of service. William Goss, Mr. Davis’ substitute carrier also retired with 16 years of service. Ronnie Winebrenner, Rural Route 3 transferred to Rural Route I and James McCoy, City Carrier, transferred to Rural Route 3. Duane Winebrenner, Clerk-Carrier, transferred to the City Route as Regular Carrier. Allen W. Driscoll, Wawaka was selected to replace Duane as Clerk-Treasurer. On Jan. 31, 1975, John Black retired as Postmaster after 40 years with the Postal Service and was replaced by Robert Fritzwater for the Fort Wayne Sectional Center Office, who would be the Officer in Charge until a postmaster was appointed.
Superintendent James Shrock received word from Superintendent Harold Negley of the State Department of Public Instruction that all schools in the Central Noble Community School Corp. had been awarded First Class Commission upon recommendation of the Division of Inspection to the Indiana State Board of Education.
The Central Noble girls varsity basketball team beat DeKalb 46-41 in a thriller. The CN team had an undefeated record. They then extended their unbeaten streak to five with a 38-20 victory over Lakeland. Brenda Gunder and Paula Kurtz led the Cougars with 12 points.
Randy Bonar, Albion, exhibited the reserve champion in the junior division at the 10th annual Northeast Indiana Barrow Show in Columbia City. Bonar’s Duroc also won first place in the junior lightweight division. In the senior division Rose Gross, Avilla, showed the first place medium-weight winner, while Earl Peffer, Albion, exhibited the second place heavyweight hog.
Christine M. Hague had been named Central Noble Sr. High Schools 1975 Betty Crocker Family Leader of Tomorrow.
The Cougar wrestling team defeated Eastside 41-14. Jeff Slain, Ryan Winebrenner, Keith Kolb, Pat Cole, Tony Lawson, Jeff Pensinger, Ken Slage, Cam Weible and Bill Price were Central Noble winners.
25 years ago, Oct. 5, 1994
The 1994 Central Noble Homecoming King and Queen were Chris Coburn and Shelby Guthrie. They were crowned at the homecoming football game. The royalty for underclassmen were: Freshman Princess Alicia Osterlund and Prince Doug McNamara; Sophomore Prince Jason Nevil and Princess Cori Reeve and Junior Princess Jami Freeman and Prince Jess Reeve.
Mike Lemmish, Kyle Jeffries, Jessica Morr, Andy Price, Louann Long, Ryan Boyd and B. J. Gensic brought home the best percussion award from the Eastside Invitational.
Todd and Tami Likes, Albion, became parents of their first child, a daughter. They named her Taylor Jenee.
The punishing rushing attack of Central Noble prevailed to complete a successful homecoming evening with a hard-fought victory over Fairfield, 22-21. Cale Hoover’s rushing effort on a two-point conversion proved to be the difference in the contest.
Mr. and Mrs. Homer Owen celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at a family dinner at the home of grandson, Gary Caskey, Ligonier. Homer and the former Sarah Gaff were married Sept. 15, 1934, at the Blue River Church of God parsonage, Churubusco, in a double wedding ceremony with Sarah’s cousin Lincoln Gaff and the former LaVon Decker.
Indian Village United Methodist Church, Cromwell, was celebrating its 140th anniversary on Oct. 9, 1994. Indian Village had an interesting history. After meeting at the homes of settlers, a “Class” of United Brethren was formed in 1854. Indian Village entertained the St. Joseph Conference of United Brethren in Christ on Oct. 9, 1862 and again in 1881. The first frame church was built in 1860 and was 24 by 38 feet. A brick church was erected in 1879 and cost $3,500. The church pastor at this time in 1994 was Brad Cooper.
10 years ago, Oct. 7, 2009
Thirteen of the 29 members of the Albion-Jefferson High School Class of 1946 attended a class reunion held at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Albion. Those attending included Don Bortner, Dora Jean (Campbell) Hobbs, Janice (Martin) Lung, Bob Wilson, Bob Moore, Charles Elser, Mary (Mangus) Bales, Betty (Forker) Brumbaugh, Paul Brumbaugh, Gwen (Berkes) Tipton, John Tipton, Lloyd Holt and Bill Forker.
Robert and Lois (Shively) Byer were celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with their five children who were hosting a dessert/reception at the Merriam Christian Chapel Church. The couple were married Nov. 19, 1949, at the home of the bride’s parents.
Larry and Nancy Cooper were celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 3, 2009. They were married on Oct. 2, 1959, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Albion by the late Rev. Donald C. Richter.
Lucas and Jennifer (Workman) Konger, Churubusco, announced the birth of their daughter, Olivia Ann Konger.
Jim and Judy Shrock of Albion were celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary with an open house Oct. 18, 2009, at Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, Kendallville. They were married Oct. 17, 1964, at Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, Kendallville by the late Pastor Don Rechter.
Fifteen runners qualified for All-Conference patches at the 2009 NECC Cross Country Meet held at West Noble: Sage Knopp, Rachel Peterson, Amber Hines, Valerie Guzman, Diamond Setterberg, Anna Aldrich, Kaleigh Debeck, Kimberly Miller, Ashton Sellers, Erica Rinehart, Allissa Peterson, Allica Musselman, Grace Garman, Rachel Rinehart and Brittany Beard.
Athletes of the Week at Central Noble High School were seniors Dakota Pence and Remington Simon. Dakota continued her strong defense in volleyball leading the team in digs for the week. She had superb digs and touches against the strong attacking team of Westview, Fairfield and Elkhart Central. Dakota had been reading the hitters well and controlling the ball defensively to target. For the year, Dakota led the team in total digs and was third in the NECC. Remington scored two goals in the Cougar’s 3-0 victory in soccer over Garrett and had been a major force in the Cougars’ offense, getting the ball to key players and scoring.
