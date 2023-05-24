ALBION — Indiana Michigan Power representatives plan to invest approximately $61 million to enhance the electric transmission network in Noble and Whitley counties, including upgrading transmission lines and substations in the Kendallville and Albion areas.
The existing transmission lines include wooden poles and H-frame structures that date back to the 1950s. The power lines are deteriorating and have experienced more than 35 service interruptions since 2015. Rebuilding the power lines with modern steel poles and H-frame structures will strengthen the line against weather impacts, reduce frequent maintenance and improve performance.
I&M representatives plan to communicate project updates with landowners in the area throughout the process until restoration is complete. Crews anticipate construction to begin early 2025 and conclude by late 2025.
The Albion Area Improvements Project involves:
• Rebuilding about 10 miles of 138-kilovolt transmission line between Kendallville and Albion.
• Rebuilding about 5 miles of 138-kilovot transmission line between Albion and Wolf Lake.
• Rebuilding about 9 miles of 138-kilovolt transmission line between Tri-Lakes and Larwill.
• Replacing equipment at the Albion and Kendallville substations.
Additional details are available at IndianaMichiganPower.com/AlbionTriLakes
