STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: THE OSCARS
ACROSS
1. Cracked open
5. Protrude
8. *”Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood” supporting nominee
12. Eggnog time, traditionally
13. Pol request
14. Capital of Senegal
15. *Jo Van Fleet won for her role in “East of ____”
16. Augmented
17. Shoemaker without shoes, e.g.
18. Ones full of desire
20. VSCO girl’s shoes
21. New Zealand native
22. “The Nutcracker” step
23. Boiled bread product, pl.
26. Guarapo de jagua fruit
30. Edith Wharton’s “The ____ of Innocence”
31. “____ ‘er ____!”
34. *1935 Best Picture nominee “A ____ of Two Cities”
35. Plant a.k.a. golden buttons
37. *Dustin Hoffman was nominated for role in “____ the Dog”
38. Does like Matryoshka
39. Narrative poem
40. Brunch drink
42. Gumshoe
43. 10-sided polygon
45. Qatar native
47. Greek R
48. “Friends” favorite spot?
50. Fodder holder
52. *Oscar winner for “The Revenant” and 2020 nominee
55. Uses a paring knife
56. Twelfth month of Jewish civil year
57. Whirlpool
59. *The first to refuse his award, for “Patton”
60. *He was nominated for “Lost in Translation”
61. Sunburn aid
62. Negative contraction
63. Chi precursor
64. *”The Marriage Story” nominee
DOWN
1. Reply to a captain
2. *Renée Zellweger’s role
3. Away from wind
4. Dub again
5. *Movie with most 2020 Oscar nominations
6. First cradles
7. *Oscar-winners Gore, Fonda and Cameron did this talk, pl.
8. *South Korean black comedy thriller
9. Image in an Orthodox church
10. Soaks in rays
11. The old college one
13. With numerous veins
14. Backless sofa
19. Campaign trail gathering
22. Coach’s talk
23. Diminished
24. Open-mouthed
25. Relating to a gene
26. Garbage in, garbage out
27. Primo, on Italian menu
28. What tailor shops do
29. *He won an Oscar for role in a Scorsese movie
32. *Oscar-winning writer Julius Epstein to Oscar-winning writer Philip Epstein
33. Ewe’s mate
36. *She’s nominated in 2020... twice
38. Civil rights org.
40. Jersey call
41. Sudden increase in wind
44. *Whoopi Goldberg scored an Oscar for this movie
46. *”Phantom ____,” 2018 nominee
48. Locomotive hair
49. Round openings
50. Cul de ____, pl.
51. *Meryl Streep won for “____ Lady”
52. Mortgage, e.g.
53. Not in action
54. Skunk’s defense
55. Tire measurement
58. Japanese capital
