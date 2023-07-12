ALBION — The new owners of former Cougar Cone on East Main Street have brought some zip to the ice cream game.
But the newly branded Cowabunga Creamery is so much more than special hand-dipped ice cream, adding a variety of hot meal and snack options to its menu.
The new owners, Matt and Vickie Knepper, don’t do anything half way.
And the couple has a lot going on.
Matt is the information coordinator for Central Noble Community Schools. Vickie has been tapped to be the director of the new Central Noble Digital Academy, which will allow students to participate in virtual learning opportunities while still eventually receiving a Central Noble diploma.
Two full-time jobs.
Both also help operate the Amazing Maze located at Trowbridge Farms, which keeps them extra busy through the fall months.
And in December, they purchased their new business which opened this spring.
When they heard the original owner wanted out, they quickly decided they wanted in.
“We just like the idea of it,” Matt said of small business ownership. “We wanted to do something for the community.”
The couple wanted to do more than that.
The first big decision they made was to offer hand-dipped Artisan Ice Cream.
“We wanted something good,” Matt said. “We were picky when we chose. We wanted a quality product. It sets you apart.”
Artisan Ice Cream is a family operated business headquartered in Tell City.
The flavors are as unique as the ice cream is delicious, with twists on old favorites and some unexpected offerings such as fried corn.
Instead of a peppermint chocolate chip flavor, Artisan offers a spearmint chocolate chip option.
Another favor is lavender honey.
Cowabunga Creamery is the only outlet in Noble County where someone can get the Artisan Ice Cream.
“You won’t get it anywhere else,” Matt said.
The ice cream is smooth — and fresh.
The Kneppers said they place their order for the coming week on Fridays. Artisan then makes the ice cream over the weekend and delivers it on Monday.
Cowabunga also offers root beer floats and a variety of sundaes and milk shakes.
Sundae varieties include the Trough — two scoops of vanilla, one scoop of chocolate, Oreo, hot fudge, pretzel pieces, M&Ms, peanut buttery cups, brownie pieces and whip cream.
For those wanting a meal, patrons can choose from pulled-pork sliders, marinated chicken sliders, and mac and cheese bowls, including its pulled-pork mac and cheese bowls. The menu also includes pasta salad, queso and chips and potato chips.
More offerings means more work, but the Kneppers aren’t ones to do the minimum.
“My mom and dad never sat idle,” Vickie said.
“We don’t know how to sit still,” Matt added.
Cowabunga Creamery is definitely a family operation. They have five children, ages 4-19, with the eldest three playing key roles in the operation.
Matt and Vickie have held benefits at their business and helped provide fundraising opportunities for local athletic teams.
Cowabunga Creamery is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.
