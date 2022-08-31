ALBION — With the move-in period more or less complete, the town of Albion’s Traffic Committee is still looking at what changes may be needed to its parking regulations in the downtown area.
“We’re still in the process with the Traffic Committee,” Town Marshal Scott Cole told the council during its regularly scheduled meeting Aug. 23.
During the council’s June 28 meeting, Cole reported that the town’s traffic committee had met once and would meet again before bringing proposed changes to the council in the wake of the opening of Noble County’s $15 million annex earlier that month.
The public parking along York Street will be designated as two-hour parking, according to the committee’s preliminary recommendation. So will the first 10 spaces of West Jefferson Street to the north of the courthouse. The rest of Jefferson Street will be designated for courthouse employee parking.
Cole’s assessment of the current situation was positive concerning the ability to come and go through the downtown and courthouse square area.
“We really haven’t had any congestion problems,” Cole said Aug. 23.
The committee will meet again to discuss the issue, then report its findings to the town council.
Also at the Aug. 23 meeting:
• The council gave permission for Cole to prepare documents so he could solicit quotes on a new police interceptor SUV manufactured by Ford.
The SUV will replaced a Dodge Charger which is no longer in full-time use. It is a back-up car, and Cole said it has begun to experience significant mechanical issues.
“It’s not always ready to go,” Cole said.
Councilman Don Shultz pointed out that the department has been very responsible in planning for vehicles, with some of the older squad cars being in service for 10 years.
“We get pretty darn good use out of our vehicles,” Shultz said.
“We’re trying to get the best bang for our bucks,” Cole said.
He also reported the department’s new Dodge Durango could be ready to hit the streets in a week or so.
While Cole was giving his monthly report, council president Vicki Jellison praised the work of officers in a recent jury trial which found a man guilty of robbery.
In late July, a jury convicted Devon Tucker, 27, of Albion, of armed robbery as a Level 3 felony offense, punishable by 3-16 years in a prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
The second man involved in the armed robbery, William Moore, was convicted and sentenced in December 2020 on a Level 3 felony charge of armed robbery. He received a sentence of eight years, with five executed and three years ordered on probation.
According to the Albion Town Marshal’s Office, two white males with bandanas covering their faces entered the Marathon gas station in the 200 block of South Orange Street at approximately 2:10 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2019.
“I want to commend the police department for the recent conviction,” Jellison said.
Cole said it was a total team effort, including getting valuable assistance from other departments.
• The council updated its procurement policy to allow Town Manager Jacob Ihrie and Clerk-Treasurer to spend up to $5,000 without official council approval. The previous amount was $2,500, and various department heads were routinely coming to Ihrie or Selby with requests for emergency repairs that exceeded that $2,500 figure.
Increasing the procurement levels will allow the town departments to function more smoothly, with less of a chance in an interruption of services.
• Albion Rotary president Joy LeCount presented Albion Parks Department Superintendent Casey Myers with a certificate designating the new butterfly gardens at Hidden Diamonds Park as an official Monarch Way Station.
Rotary installed the new gardens with the assistance of the parks department.
“I’d like to thank the town for allowing us to do this project on their property,” LeCount said. “It’s looking pretty good for the first fall.”
Myers said the park has plans in the works to make it even larger.
“We’re almost tripling the size,” Myers said. “This has been in our master plan for years.”
“It’s a fun project,” LeCount said.
“”Rotary has been a great partner with the town,” Jellison said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.