The heading of a newspaper article I read recently states “Study shows birds are getting smaller.” Are they? Are birds getting smaller? The sparrows and chickadees, titmice and white-breasted nuthatches coming to the bird feeders outside my windows don’t look any smaller. But another newspaper article, given to me by a friend, is titled “Birds are shrinking.”
Both articles are based on a study of dead birds, birds that had been killed when they flew into windows of buildings in Chicago at night. The study was begun in 1978 and more than 70,000 birds of 52 species have been collected.
Collected, measured and weighed, overall length, length of bill, body and tail, combined length of wings and length of legs. The measurements show a decrease in overall length, length of bill and of legs, but, curiously, an increase in length of wings.
The differences in size listed in the articles aren’t given in specific figures but in percent. Body size or body mass decreased by 2.6%, length of legs shortened by 2.6%, length of legs decreased by 2.6% and overall length of wings increased by 1.3%. None of the changes are enough to make the change in size visible to me in the birds coming to my bird feeders.
The numbers prove that birds have gotten smaller, little birds, song birds, have gotten smaller. Have larger birds also gotten smaller? Are red-tailed hawks still as big as they used to be? Are great horned owls and turkey vultures, great blue herons, sandhill cranes and bald eagles as big as they were 40 years ago?
Song birds have gotten smaller without a doubt and they’re getting smaller still. How long will this continue? What’s the limit? What else is being affected? Are any mammals getting smaller, rabbits, squirrels, deer, elk, moose, bear? The biggest question of all, however, is what’s causing this shrinkage?
Climate change and global warming is the cause, according to experts who have been studying the shrinkage. Looking at the numbers, while there has been a loss every year since the numbers have been tabulated, the greatest loss has been the years that have been the warmest. Loss of size of small birds is one more element, one more proof of global warming.
Global warming, the average temperature around the world increasing, the polar ice caps melting, glaciers around the world are melting, the average temperature of the water of the oceans has been rising and the level of the water of the oceans, as should be expected with the polar ice caps and glaciers around the world melting.
Birds are additional evidence of global warming besides the decrease of size of small birds. In North America several species have increased in number and extended their summer range farther north. Cardinals and tufted titmice are examples. Could the Carolina wren that came to my bird feeder several times last November have winged its way that far north because of warmer temperatures?
I go to the woods, as the words of a song said, and to the fields and rivers and streams and ponds and lakes, looking for birds, and for other animals and for flowers and trees and changes in the season. I go to nature, which studies have shown is good for us, good for my soul, I was told when I was a boy.
I go to the out-of-doors and I always find change, change in the weather from day to day, even hour to hour, change in the species of birds I see and the other animals, changes in wildflowers and other plants. And now I’ll be looking to see if I can detect any change in the size of the chickadees or song sparrows or goldfinches or other little birds.
