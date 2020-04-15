45 years ago, July 30, 1975
In honor of the 50th wedding anniversary of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Berkes, their children were having an open house at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Albion. Robert Berkes married Bernice Smith on Aug. 8, 1925, in Avilla with the Rev. Paul Noffze officiating. The Berkeses were parents of four children, Robert J., Albion; Howard, Wawaka; Gwen Berkes Tipton and Becky Berkes Barr, both of Kendallville. They had 15 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Rosalie S. Bender became the bride of Steven B. Kienzler in an afternoon ceremony, in the sanctuary of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Avilla.
Albion again had an automated coin-operated laundry service. Excel had taken over, installed new washers and dryers and cleaned and repainted the building formerly occupied by Mulvaneys and their successors. Mrs. Don Merriman was managing the laundry for the Wolfrums.
Kerry and Gail Scheurich were parents of a daughter, Lestie Diane, born June 19, 1975.
The Noble County 4-H Bicycle Club held its annual bicycle rodeo at the Central Noble parking lot, with more than 25 participating. Paul Winebrenner won the 10-11 division, Diane Hague won the 13-14 division and Ryan Winebrenner won the senior division.
At a Republican caucus, the following candidates were nominated for the town board; First Ward, Darrell Simpson; Second Ward, Ted Frymier; Third Ward, Philip Gibson; and Clerk-Treasurer, Bonnie Schuster.
The Democrat Caucus nominated the following for Town Board election: Frank Knach, First Ward; Roy Hendricks, Second Ward ; Ed Moorhouse, Third Ward; and Rose Wilson, Clerk-Treasurer.
Honor students named at Indiana University were: Albion — John M. Ketcham, Lawrence E. Stephens and Steven A. Winebrenner. Avilla-Brenda Harrod Hamblen. Kendallville — Joseph A. Atz, Sue A. Bryan, James S. Jansen, Sherri L. Olsen, Steven K. Rasp, Ovid R. Richards and Grace Witwer. Ligonier — Pia L. McLallin, Mary L. Miller, Jolene J. Ray and John E. Topham. Wawaka — Phillip R. Wysong.
Albion scored a 5-3 victory over Lima in the Noble-LaGrange Quarter Pint Tourney. Jerry Weimer’s team scored four runs in the third inning to earn the victory. Troy Weimer went the distance on the mound for the winners. He gave up only three hits, walked five and struck out five.
25 years ago, March 29, 1995
Harold Bushong was the winner of a history bee held during a regular meeting of the Noble County Historical Society. Trevor Tipton composed the questions and conducted the contest.
The town of Albion received a new one-ton truck. It was fully equipped with an in-bed stainless steel sander. Mark Tarlton and Joe Halsey were quite proud of the new addition to the fleet.
Hope Steffe and Larry DePew were the proud parents of a boy, Devin Leo. He was born March 19, 1995, at Whitley County Memorial Hospital. He joined a brother, Alan Michael, 3, at home.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was Brian “Bubba” Smith. Proving to be the true student-athlete, Central Noble boys basketball player Smith led the Cougars to a 10-10 mark from his point guard position, averaging more than nine points per game, dishing out almost six assists and making more than three steals a game. The All-NECC Honorable Mention selection was ranked second in his class and scored 1,200 on his SATs.
Army Pvt. Sally L. Gaerte had entered basic training at Fort Jackson, Columbia, South Carolina. Gaerte was the daughter of Steven G. and Vickie Gaerte, Albion. She was a 1995 graduate of Central Noble High School.
Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald D. Fralick, a 1982 graduate of Columbia City Joint High School of Columbia City, was promoted to his present rank while serving with Assault Craft Unit Five, Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton, CA. He joined the Navy in September 1990.
Air Force Senior Airman Michael A. Norkooli had graduated from the Airman Leadership School at Yokota Air Base, Tokyo. Norkooli, a heavy construction equipment operator, was the son of Becky S. Faor of 200S, C.R. 300W, Albion He was a 1989 graduate of Northrop High School, Fort Wayne.
10 years ago, March 31, 2010
The Albion Township 4-H Clubs had a guest speaker. Trevor Tipton did a presentation on Native Indians and their artifacts. He discussed how they lived, and also talked about some of the local indians like Chief Little Turtle. He has an extensive collection of artifacts which members were allowed to see and asked many questions about.
Noble County was to be featured in a television show that would reach an estimated 12.5 million people in all five media markets of Indiana (Fort Wayne, South Bend, Evansville, Terre Haute and Indianapolis). The show would be called Savor Indiana, and was designed to give viewers glimpses of unique dining, lodging, educational, cultural and historic venues at various locations.
Army Pvt. Jeremy T. Taylor had graduated from the Field Artillery Surveyor/Meteorological Crewmembers Advanced Individual Training Course at Fort Sill, Lawton, Oklahoma. Taylor was a 2002 graduate of Central Noble High School, Albion.
Colten Jay Lortie was born March 14, 2010, at 6:40 a.m. at Goshen Memorial Hospital. The proud parents were Jay and Regina Lortie of Syracuse. Colten joined his big sister, Keira Lortie.
A daughter was born to Matthew Rice and Mallory Manning on Dec. 2, 2009. Isabella Marguerite Rice weighed 1 pound, 13 ounces and was 13 inches long.
Three Central Noble High School seniors were named to the Northeast Corner Conference (NECC) All Academic Team for 2010. Dakota Nevil, Austin Fischer and Macie Price.
