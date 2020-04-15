Albion, IN (46701)

Today

Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. High 38F. WNW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 25F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.