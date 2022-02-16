Seventh Grade Girls Basketball Cougars beat pair of foes
ALBION — The Central Noble seventh grade girls basketball team defeated Churubusco on Feb. 8, 36-1.
Ellie Antunez led a balanced Cougar scoring attack with nine points. Chloe Adams scored seven. Kyanne Bailey and Kaydintz Bales each added six. Kirsten Owen and Kyla Sickafoose chipped in with five.
Central Noble defeated Lakewood Park Christian on Feb. 14, 39-7.
Bales led the way with 19 points. Sickafoose added nine. Adams and Kaylee Lackee each scored four.
No information was provided regarding the eighth grade girls games.
Boys Basketball
Prep Basketball Essegian honored by IBCA
Central Noble senior guard Connor Essegian was named Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Health Boys Player of the Week in District 1 for his efforts last week.
Essegian broke his own program record for scoring in a single game with 48 points and tied a school record for made three-pointers in a game with 10 in leading the Cougars to an 85-59 home victory over Prairie Heights on Saturday afternoon.
Essegian averaged 37.5 points, six rebounds, five steals and 2.5 assists per game last week in leading CN to wins in both of its games. He shot 62% from the floor (26-42) and made 11-of-13 free throws.
Top nominees from the area for the IBCA Player of the Week award were Lakeland junior guard Ben Keil on the boys side and Fremont senior guard-forward Jada Rhonehouse on the girls side.
