ALBION — The Albion Chamber of Commerce will be partnering with the Albion S.T.A.R. Team on a special Halloween event on Oct. 30 in the town’s downtown.
For years, the chamber has hosted a Halloween Party at the Albion Fire Station. The wildly popular event is, well, too popular during the coronavirus pandemic. The hundreds of people who normally pack into the fire station would violate the requirements meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.
During the Sept 22 Albion Town Council meeting, Chamber President and Councilwoman Chris Magnuson announced that the party at the fire station would not be held this year.
“We would not be able to social distance,” Magnuson said. “There’s just too many people.”
Instead the chamber will be partnering with the Albion S.T.A.R. Team’s Scare on the Square event scheduled for Oct. 30.
The S.T.A.R. Team’s event will include a socially distanced game of Live Clue. There will also be a good bags, put together by the Chamber, available for youngsters trick-or-treating. The money the chamber would have spent on the fire station event will be used for the goody bags, according to Magnuson.
The Hometown Collaboration Initiative Alley that runs east-west from the east side of the Noble County Courthouse will be the sight of special activities as well.
The entire event will be pandemic-friendly, according to Albion Town Manager Tena Woenker.
“There’s won’t be any sharing of materials,” Woenker said.
Also at the council meeting:
• Woenhker announced that Dexter Axle had posted 175 new job openings for its Albion plant.
“We hope they can fill them,” Albion Town Council Vice President Don Shultz said.
• Albion Fire Chief Bob Amber received permission to replace a broken fire alarm panel at the fire station.
The new panel will automatically call the Noble County E-911 Communications Center as well as Amber and at least two other local firefighters to let them know if smoke or fire is detected at the station.
The old system didn’t have such notification capabilities.
“If you’re not there, you wouldn’t know it was going off,” Amber said.
• The council heard a presentation from Elkhart River Restoration Association Inc. President Nancy Brown.
The group’s mission statement is “to provide a clean environment for wildlife and community recreation within the Elkhart River and Goshen Dam Pond watershed.”
In 2007, the group had received a grant given by the Environmental Protection Agency and administered by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to put together a formal watershed management plan for the Elkhart River watershed.
Since that time, EPA guidelines have changed to allow groups to address water quantity as well as quality concerns.
The group has applied for another grant to update its plan. Brown said her organization expects to hear if it receives the grant sometime in 2021.
Until then, she is going around the area, collecting input from various communities and groups regarding issues they would like to see included in such a plan if the grant is approved.
“The goal is to have a plan everybody has a say in,” Brown told the council.
The council said it would consult with its employees to gather feedback concerning issues such as flooding and water quality. The town will then send this feedback to Brown for inclusion in such a plan.
• In his report to the council, Amber reported his department had made 37 runs in the month of December. Twenty-five of those runs involved medical responses and five were responses to personal injury automobile crashes. There were seven days in the month in which Albion’s fire service was not called to respond.
• In his report to the council, Albion Town Marshal Scott Cole reported his department had received 857 calls for service in August, performing 437 business checks, and investigating five domestic disturbances, two fights, one burglary and one report of drug activity. Albion officers also investigated 22 reports of either suspicious vehicles, suspicious persons and suspicious activity.
