45 years ago, Oct. 30, 1974
The Albion New Era was not always published every week back in the 70s. I don’t know why as it was supposed to be a weekly newspaper. Maybe they couldn’t hire someone to get out and get local news and stories. So that is why I’m writing news that happened in October of 1974. It won’t be much longer before I will be reporting on news from 1975.
Central Noble basketball season tickets would be on sale starting Nov. 4, 1974. The price for a season ticket was $7.50 for students and $10 for adults. The price of admission at the door would be $1.50.
Central Noble FFA members Don Gaerte, Craig Kay, Mike Shellman, Robert Moore, Norman Lortie, Randy Hill, Dan Phares, along with their advisor, Stan Knafel, spent a week at the National FFA Convention in Kansas City, Missouri. While in Kansas City, they saw and heard President Ford and Secretary of Agriculture Butz.
Jed and Cindy Pearson were parents of a daughter, Amy Leigh, born Oct. 21, 1974.
A Republican caravan of county candidates was planning to tour the county on Nov. 2, 1974. The candidates were starting out at Kendallville and traveling to Avilla, LaOtto, Albion, Merriam, Wolf Lake, Cromwell, Ligonier, Wawaka and then wind up the tour at Rome City.
The taxpayers of Noble County released information on the salaries of the Noble County judge and the Noble County prosecutor. The judge’s salary was $23,500 and would not be raised as the legislature did not pass a salary increase. The state paid $17,000 of this and the remaining $6,500 was paid by the taxpayers of Noble County. The prosecutor’s salary was $23,500 and was paid from a state fund accumulated through fines paid by defendants in traffic violations and criminal cases. It was not paid from tax funds at either the county or state level.
25 years ago, July 20, 1994
Dave Gaerte and Tina Anderson took their seats as new Central Noble School Board members in July 14, 1994. In the meeting with new members, the new board officers were selected. Rick Wysong would serve as President of the Board with Mike Lemmon as Vice president and Tina Anderson would be the new secretary.
With construction underway for the main Noble County Library which would be completed in mid 1995, a group of interested citizens had organized a grassroots fund drive to assist in outfitting the main library and its branches in Avilla and Cromwell. The Fund-Raising Committee included Dr. Richard Roush, Mark Troutner and Ronald Wentworth. The goal for the fund raising campaign was $534,000 of which $180,950 had already been donated.
Development of Albion’s newest park, Hidden Diamonds, was in full swing, according to Park Board President Jack Owen.
Mitch and Darlene (Alwine) Mawhorter of South Bend became parents of a daughter, Peyton Alexis Mawhorter. She was born July 7, 1994, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend.
Lewis L. and Gene (Miller) Moser were observing their 50th wedding anniversary with an open jouse at the West Noble High School Cafetorium, Ligonier, on Sunday, July 31, 1994. They were married on June 25, 1944, in Goshen.
Capitol Promotions President Tom Isch announced that three NASCAR Winston Cup drivers were coming to Avilla Speedway on July 30, 1994. “Scott’s Food Stores Presents NASCAR Night at Avilla,” would feature NASCAR stars Jimmy Spenser, Michael Waltrip and Dick Trickle. The trio would arrive in Fort Wayne for a press conference, then head to Avilla for a sponsor reception, sign autographs at Avilla Motor Speedway and then race using Avilla stock cars.
At the Noble County Fair, Marty Shearer, representing Family Fare of Ligonier, paid $300 for a quart of milk from the grand champion holstein shown by Mike Lortie of Perry Township.
Rupley Farm Equipment and Sherman Farm Equipment purchased Michelle Rupley’s grand champion barrow for $6.50 per pound.
The 1994 Noble County grand champion beef steer was exhibited by Mike Ott of Green Township.
4-H Dairy Showmanship winners were Abbey Lortie, York Township, rookie division; Jonathan Franks, Elkhart Township, junior division; Joe Lortie, York Township, intermediate division; Jodie Stohlman, Jefferson Township., senior division; and Mike Lortie, Perry Township, premier division.
10 years ago, July 22, 2009
Ashley Noel Comparet of Kendallville, a Jefferson Township resident, and Central Noble High School graduate, was crowned Miss Noble County Community Fair Queen. Taya Dazey of Albion was crowned 2009 Little Miss Noble County.
Hal Stump was being honored for his 50 years as 4-H leader in Washington Township. His commitment to 4-H had actually spanned more then six decades considering time spent as a 4-H member. He began his 4-H career in 1946 when he showed a Jersey calf at the fair in Kendallville.
An Albion man was in jail after allegedly stealing swimsuits from a Bear Lake location. The suspect was caught in the act on videotape. Female swimsuits had been coming up missing all summer from a clothesline in the area of South 16th Street on the north side of the lake.
Federal, state and local officials were preparing for a mass distribution of an H1N1 vaccination to combat the H1Ni influenza virus that emerged in April 2009 and had spread rapidly throughout the country.
Jay T. Tipton of Albion, son of Stanley and Mary Tipton, had been elected president of Sigma Nu Fraternity at Indiana University-Bloomington for the 2009-2010 school year.
The Noble LaGrange ½ pint baseball league had its championship game and the Kimmell team was the winner. They ended their season with a record of 19-2, defeating the Huntertown team by a score of 9-2 to win the championship. Team members were Thomas Hudson, Chandler Hyndman, Andrew Biggs, Devin Depew, Jordan Baum, Cy Mikel, Tyler Hewitt, Austin Frain, Nick Thomas, Kevin Kennedy and Bryce Kreager. Coaches of the team were Dave Baum, Mike Mikel and Brian Biggs.
