Compiled by Carol Bender and Matt Getts
45 years ago,
Sept. 29, 1976
An “Art of Religion” competition and exhibit was being offered to all Indiana artists and poets by Bethleham Lutheran Church, Indianapolis, from Nov. 14-22, 1976.
Mr. and Mrs. Larry Cooper were celebrating their wedding anniversary on Oct. 2, 1976. (number of years wasn’t mentioned).
Mt. Pleasant Luther League was planning to have a hay ride at the Jack Gaby farm.
In the fiscal year 1975, Noble County received $20,376,000 in federal outlays.
Articles “From The Woman’s Side” column included: We are fortunate in Albion that our letters still go out from the post office with our town’s name in the cancellation. So many places have lost their identity in this way. I got letters from Goshen marked, “South Bend” and from Marion marked “Kokomo.” Let’s all hope Albion can keep on being exactly that for a long time to come.
The Albion young men who were at Manchester College were all doing well in their tryouts for the tennis team. They were Steve Richter, Randy Wilson and Mike McCoy.
Paula Glass, Central Noble graduate, had pledged to Delta Delta Delta social sorority at DePauw.
The First Annual Sunflower Festival was to be held at Merry Lea Environmental Center on Oct. 2-3, 1976. In addition to sunflower picking, there would be nature hikes, craft demonstrations and displays, a country store with craft products and houseplants, a homemade bread bake sale, hayrides and the Yagel Brothers Band would provide the music for a good old fashioned barn square dance with Martin Luke calling.
Marine Private First Class Connie A. Miller, 17, of LaOtto, had been promoted to her present rank while serving with Marine Aviation Training Support Group-90, Naval Air Station Memphis, Millington, Tennessee.
Navy Seaman Recruit Kevin L. Zent, son of Jerry L. Zent of Rt. 4, Albion, had completed recruit training at the Naval Training Center, Great Lakes, Illinois.
Marine PFC Gary B. Bailey, Kendallville, was participating in a major NATO maritime exercise: “Team Work ‘76.”
Marine PFC Kevin D. Braden, 18, Wolf Lake, had been promoted to his present rank while serving with Marine Aviation Training Support Group, Mellington, Tennessee. A 1976 graduate of Central Noble High School, he joined the Marine Corps in January 1976.
25 years ago,
July 10, 1996
Amanda Marie Blackman, 17, of Kendallville was crowned the 1996 Miss Noble County Fair Queen. The largest number of entries to date, 19, competed for the crown. Dr. Robert Schloss of the Ligonier Telephone Company was honored as grand marshal of the Noble County Community Fair Parade.
There was little doubt regarding the approach the newly elected Central Noble school board intended to take after its first official meeting. Board member Dorothy Bauman, after presenting a written and verbal opinion outlining her views on the lack of phonics in the recently adopted language arts textbooks for primary grades, she made a motion “that the Central Noble School Corp. adopt supplemental phonics, beginning with the 1996-97 school year and continuing for as long as the Houghton-Mifflin program is in use.” The measure passed 3-1 with Baughman, LeAnne Perry and David Gaerte voting in favor. Board member Rick Wysong voted against. At that same meeting, the board tabled a vote on whether to replace the checks, pluses and minuses grading system at the primary level with letter grades.
Dr. and Mrs. David VanMeter of New Haven and formerly of Albion, were scheduled to mark their 50th anniversary on July 20.
Andy Inlow of York Township and Meliss Ott of Green Township were named Noble County Tops in 4-H for 1996.
Lukus Hively of Kimmell and a member of the Central Noble FFA chapter was named the state FFA Dairy Production Entrepreneurship Proficiency Winner.
Wolf Lake Babe Ruth baseball team members were Justin Brown, Mike Galligher, Aaron Schieferstein, Tyler Bender, Matt Stump, Dan Carlson, Matt Schmidt, Ben Rogers, Bud Fulk, Brandon Shisler, Joe Weaver, Travis Barnes, and Terry Gaerte. Coaches were Matt Dazey, Dan Carlson, Kenny Galligher and Jim Brown.
10 years ago,
June 30, 2011
Nick A. Busche received the Albion Cititzen of the Year Award during the Albion Rotary Club’s annual meeting. Making the presentation were Rotarians Denise Lemmon and Tony Black. Paul Harris Fellow Awards were presented to Steve Hagen and Jarrod Ramer. The award is given to those who have donated, or had donated in their name, $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation.
Debi Pfaffenberger was named the new director of Noble House Ministries.
Town Manager Beth Shellman presented a seven-year paving and water main plan to the Albion Town Council. The 2011 plan called for work on portions of East Hazel, North Cherry, West Highland, East Seneca and South First streets, a section of the drive at Rose Hill Cemetery and alley work east and south of Doc’s Do-it-Best Hardware.
Noble County 4-H Petroleum Power winners were announced. Winners of the Junior Division Lawn and Garden Tractor were first place William Stayner, Noble Township; second place Jordan Winebrenner, Noble Township; and third place Jared Gross, Swan Townsihp. Winner of the senior division law and garden tractor as first place Christina Coats from Elkhart Township.
Incoming fifth- and sixth-graders who participated in the Central Noble girls summer basketball camp were Amy Van Gessel, Julie Forker, Sam Bortner, Rachel Van Gessel, Megan Schroeder, Gabby Steele, Liberty Storms, Jessica Askren, Maggie McCoy and Tricia Van Gessell. Participating seventh-and eighth-graders in the camp were Tricia Van Gessel, Mary Ellen Potts, Heather Combs, Sam Bortner, Julie Forker, Maria McCoy, Rachel Van Gessel, Megan Schroeder, Mikayla Stringfellow, Beth Zeigler, Nyla Merriman, Jordan Askren, Courtney Steele, Krista Custer, Katie Vice, Audrey Magnuson and Renee Zeigler.
Cenral Noble standout Brandon Kimmell signed to play baseball at Indiana Tech.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.