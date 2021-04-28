FORT WAYNE — Grace M. Gage, 93, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021.
Born on Jan. 6, 1928, in Grand Falls, New Brunswick, Canada, she was a daughter of the late James and Victoria (nee McClure) Mulherin.
She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Fort Wayne and was the co-owner and operator of Hickory Hills Apartments in Albion.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, devoted to her church and family, and was the strongest branch of the family tree.
She is survived by her husband of more than 66 years, Fred H. Gage; children, Joseph (Sonia) Gage and Joan (Todd) Headrick; grandchildren, Andrea Gage, Brittany Gage and Zachary Gage; great-grandchildren, Bella Thompson, Chase Mozena, Carter Thompson, Maddie Byerline and Greyson Thompson.
She was also preceded in death by her 12 siblings.
Funeral services were held on Friday, April 23, 2021, at DO McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne.
Burial was held at Highland Park Cemetery in Fort Wayne.
Memorial donations may be given to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne.
For online condolences, please visit www.mccombandsons.com.
