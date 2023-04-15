ALBION — Twenty four hours before, a shaken Central Noble softball team was forced to shelter in place after traveling to a junior varsity softball game at East Noble as gun shots rang out in Kendallville.
Thursday night? The Cougars showed no sign of being the least bit off their game.
Freshman Grace Swank went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs as Central Noble won its seventh straight game to open the season, a 13-0 blanking of Lakewood Park.
According to Cougar coach Dave Pearson, it’s the best start in more than a decade for Central Noble softball. Not bad for a team that only starts three seniors.
“But our seniors are that good,” Pearson said. “We had great off-season workouts. We’ve got that confidence.”
Pearson said part of that confidence comes from having four starters who played on the Central Noble girls basketball team.
But 7-0? Pearson for one, isn’t one who thought such a start was impossible.
“I really did,” Pearson said. “The thing is, the girls believed.”
On Thursday night, the Cougars were on their game from the get-go, scoring eight runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Central Noble scored its 13 runs on eight hits, taking advantage of a hit batter, seven walks and four Lakewood Park errors.
Senior pitcher Abby Hile got her first start of the season on the mound. Hile and sophomore Kensyngtin Kimmell combined to toss a three-hitter in a game that was called after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
“We needed Abby in there so she can get some confidence in the circle,” Pearson said.
Central Noble’s pitchers did not walk a batter. The fielding behind them was nearly flawless with the team only committing one error.
Sophomore Kierra Bolen had two hits, as did junior Kyleigh Egolf. Senior Mara England had a pair of RBIs.
Every Cougar starter either scored a run or had an RBI in the contest.
Lakewood Park got singles from senior Ava West, junior Grace Merkel and senior Sabrina Kauffman.
Sophomore Avery Deter got the Cougar half of the first inning started with a walk. Bolen followed with a single. Senior Kendall Pease walked to load the bases.
Deter and Bolen both scored on wild pitches, and Swank knocked home Pease with a sacrifice fly and it was 3-0.
Central Noble added five more runs in the frame, taking advantage of two walks and three errors the rest of the inning.
The Cougars added three more runs in the second inning, getting RBIs from sophomore Kennedy Vice and Hile.
In the Central Noble third, Swank hit a bomb over the fence in dead center to make it 12-0. Swank got an RBI groundout in the fourth to finish off the scoring.
“We are shocking people,” Pearson said. “I told the girls we would shock people this year. And we are.”
