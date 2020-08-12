45 years ago, Nov. 19, 1975
Noble County Commissioner Omar Stangland and his wife celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. A dinner was held in their honor on Nov. 15, 1975.
The Central Noble boys basketball team’s opener was a great success due to a thrilling last second shot by Rex Gallmeyer. The Cougars tripped Garrett, 52-51. In summary: Terry Dazey had 2 points; Jim Richey, 6; Mike Young 16; Greg Wetzel 8; Steve Richter 9; and Gallmeyer 11.
Kirk Stiffney, a local student enrolled at Goshen College, was one of more than 50 students working on the campus radio station.
The Anthony Wayne Area Council Inc. Boy Scouts of America, was chosen from among eight councils in the state of Indiana to receive the state’s Showcase Award.
Recent graduates from the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, California, were Danny L. Brumbaugh, son of Mrs. Deloris J. Brumbaugh of Avilla and Private Robert C. Holcomb, son of Mrs. Jeane Aichele of Kendallville.
Air Force Reserve Airman Teri F. Gisel, whose husband is William F. Gisel, son of Ora Gisel of Kendallville, had graduated at Lackland AFB, Texas, from Air Force basic training.
Navy Yeoman Second Class Thomas L. Hawkins, Avilla, was embarked on a 2 1/2-month deployment aboard the submarine rescue ship USS Kittwake, homeported at Norfolk, Virginia.
Army Specialist Four David A. Diehm, 20, son of Mr. and Mrs. Freeman C. Diehm, Kendallville, was awarded a safe driving certificate while serving with the 4th Transportation Brigade in Mannheim, Germany. Spec. Diehm received the award for driving military vehicles 8,000 miles with no accidents or traffic violations.
25 years ago, July 19, 1995
Troy Dice of Green Township raised and exhibited the Grand Champion Steer at the Noble County 4-H Beef Show. He also won Champion in the Noble County Born & Raised competition — the 4th year straight a Dice steer had topped the contest.
Members of the 1995-96 campaign leadership team for United Way of Noble County met in Albion to begin planning the fall fund drive. The goal for the campaign was $380,000. Members of the 1995-96 United Way of Noble County campaign leadership team were: Melody Mead, human resource manager, Rivnut; Dan Barrett, plant manager, Parker Hannifin; Mark Schmidt, president, Royal Imprints; Rodger Smith, superintendent, East Noble; Jerry Wellman, sales manager, The Ink Spot; Bruce Hippensteel, superintendent, West Noble; and Larry Huff, warehouse and material manager, Noble REMC.
Phyllis Brown was guest of honor at a reception at Asbury United Methodist Church for a celebration due to the fact she had been named Grand Organist of the Indiana Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star.
In a re-match with Westview on the Warriors’ diamond, the Albion team, behind a strong pitching effort by Brock Russell, downed the host team 8-2 in Babe Ruth League play. Russell, going the distance in the seven-inning game, only allowed one hit and struck out 11 Warrior batters. He walked eight. It was only the fourth loss in 10 games for Westview.
10 years ago, July 21, 2010
Earle Peffer of Albion was honored as the 2010 Noble County Community Fair Grand Marshal. Peffer, a York township farmer since 1944, and his wife of 58 years, Mary Ethel, lived on the farm that had been in the Peffer family since 1876. for 60 years, Earle had been raising and showing purebred Spotted Poland hogs.
The 2010 Noble County Community Fair Royalty was announced: Samantha Pranger, a 2009 graduate of Central Noble High School, was crowned Miss Noble County, First runner-up was Margaret Griffiths of Kendallville; Second runner-up was Megan Oplinger of Kendallville. Rose Baden, a 2010 Central Noble graduate, was named Miss Congeniality; Samantha Brooke, a sophomore at Central Noble High School captured the People’s Choice vote. The 2010 Little Miss was Karly Kirkpatrick and Little Mister was Kolton Bailey.
The Albion American Legion Post 246 Auxiliary installed 2010-2011 officers at its July meeting. Angie Lortie was installed as Secretary/Treasurer; Nancy Clouse President and Board Spokesperson; Diane Weeks, Vice President; Bonnie Brownell, Chaplain; Tina Shultz, Historian-Membership; Alice Weeks/Mary Owen, Sergeant-At-Arms; and Executive Board, Chris Krider and June Derrow.
Maj. Benjamin B. Rex, a 1987 graduate of Central Noble High School, assumed command of the Omaha Military Entrance Processing Station, Omaha, Nebraska, during a change of command ceremony held on June 17, 2010.
Michael Tarlton, Albion, brought home the checkered flag at the Butler Speedway. It was his second race of the season.
Tony and Kelly Forker welcomed their son, Kane Steven Forker, into the world on June 10, 2010, in Fort Wayne. Kane had two sisters, Kennedy, 15, and Katie, 2 and a brother Kole, 9.
Wade Owen and Sara Lyn announced their engagement. The groom-elect was the son of Dick and Renee Owen of Albion. His fiance was the daughter of Butch and Jo Lyn of Alpena, Michigan. The couple planned on exchanging their wedding vows on Aug. 6, 2011, at Ceruti’s Courtyard in Fort Wayne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.