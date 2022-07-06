45 years ago, June 22, 1977
Eleven area youths participated in the Hoosier 4-H Century Ride held on June 4 and 5, 1977. The 114-mile route was completed by nearly 250 4-H members. Some riders had to cut the ride short due to a heavy thunderstorm. The National Guard and area police assisted the riders across highways and in transporting riders and their bikes. Noble County youths in the ride were Mike Zawadzke, John Stout, Margaret Hammack, Ligonier; Jack Marsh, Marty McCoy, Wayne Wappes, Albion; Gladden Gross, LaOtto; Bob Sherer, Kendallville; Carey McKibben, Rome City; JoNel LeCount, Wawaka.
Twelve Noble County 4-H Youths attended a three-day Animal Science Workshop and Plant Science Jamboree at Purdue University. Those attending the Annual Science Workshop were: Kathy Riecke, Nancy Simon, Dan Hague, Mike Brumbaugh, Dale Weade, David Riecke, Pam Perlich and Jeanne Barker. The Plant Science Jamboree attendees were: Brent Brumbaugh, David Grosuch, Cheryl Eickholtz and Becky Fenstermaker.
On June 4, 1977, the training department of the Noble County EMS put on an all-day seminar for EMTs to perform their job more adequately. The EMS thanked Dr. K. Bryan, Dr. J. Ramsey, Dr. J. Greenlee, Trooper Michael of the Indiana State Police and Maynard Masters of the Kendallville Fire Department who were the speakers. The EMS also thanked Lash garage for providing them with cars and a place to work; the Kendallville Public Library for providing a place to hold the lecture portions of the seminar; the Kendallville Fire Department for the demonstration and the use of equipment.
Three Noble County 4-H members completed the Camp Counselor Training Session at Purdue’s Limberlost Camp. Those attending were Doug Edwards, Albion; David Gorsuch, Ligonier and Kim Fenton, Avilla.
Miss Jody Winebrenner of Route 4, Albion, was one of the contestants in the annual North Webster Mermaid Queen of Lakes contest. She was sponsored by Spangle Fastener of Fort Wayne. Jody was a student at Central Noble High School. Her parents were Mr. & Mrs. Ty Winebrenner. Her hobbies and activities included volleyball, tennis, swimming, dancing, horses and cooking. In the contest she was known as Miss Star Spangle. Jody was one of many contestants for the title at the 32nd Annual Festival.
On July 15 and 16, 1977, at Indianapolis the women of Indiana were participating in their State Meeting as part of National Observance of International Women’s Year. Some 600 women were engaged in discussion of specific issues, preparation of resolutions, development of positive papers and planning workshops.
The Johnson Strawberry farm had been busy picking and selling berries. Lots of young people were helping with the picking and many doing their own. By having their own irrigation system, the Johnsons had been able to h ave nice berries in spite of the drought.
40 years ago, July 7, 1982
Dr. Terry Gaff announced he would be opening a medical practice office in Albion. He was to be located at the completely renovated and remodeled Albion Clinic office on East Jefferson Street, where Drs. Bowman and Nash practiced for many years. Gaff had recently completed a three-year residency at St. Vincent’s in Indianapolis.
Linda Moldthan asked the Noble County Commissioners to fund transportation costs for the Noble County Council on Agency to the rune of $12,000. She reported that 207 persons were being served by the council and its van. At the same meeting, the Welfare Department asked for — and received — two IBM typewriters at a cost of $1,215 each. Noble County Treasurer Bonnie Summe requested some kind of air conditioning for her office. The two air conditioners in the office of Clerk Diann Bortner were purchased by that office’s employees.
Noble County Clerk Diann Bortner reported that the price of marriage licenses is to go up very soon. The future price would be $8.
Elected to two-years terms on the local Red Cross Board of Directors were: Helen Chaffee and Julie Staton, of Ligonier; Lee Sparkman Sr., Lois Hodge and Scarlett Sobasky of Kendallville; Evelyn Carson of Wolf Lake; Leona Uptgraft, Blanche Roscoe, Eva Claphan and Lucille Forker of Albion; and Jess Boyser, Cromwell.
The Rev. Ronald Richter of Albion was to be an official delegate to the 11th biennial conviction of the 3 million-member Lutheran Church in America in Louisville, Kentucky.
The Albion Town Council was considering annexing land to make way for a new business — Parker Hannifin.
25 years ago, July 2, 1997
Sara Engerman, 19, of Kendallville, was crowned Miss Indiana following a pageant in Michigan City. Engerman would head to Atlantic City, New Jersey, to represent the state in the Miss America Pageant on Sept. 13.
A special school board meeting was held at Central Noble High School concerning a look at a proposed phonics program for the first- second- and third grades. A final decision was expected to be made on July 15 of that year.
Approximately 80 family members and friends attended a surprise 25th anniversary celebration for Butch and Jackie Knafel in Albion.
The Noble County Soil and Water Conservation District sponsored Cromwell’s Phil Mallane and John Mallane and the 41st annual Oliver Lake Conservation Camp in LaGrange County.
At its June meeting, the Albion Eta Theta Tri-Kappa Chapter selected its new officers. There were Angie Lortie, president; Wanda Truelove, vice preisdent; Shelley Altimus, treasurer; Lisa Rimmell, corresponding secretary; Helen Cochard, recording secretary; and Vicki Jellison, parliamentarian.
