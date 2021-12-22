CHURUBUSCO — Allen Eugene Zeigler, 88, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Parkview Whitley Hospital in Columbia City.
He was born in Whitley County, on July 21, 1933, to Jesse and Lillie (Prough) Zeigler. They preceded him in death.
He spent his formative years in Smith Township, graduating from Churubusco High School in 1952.
After high school he served in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954.
Allen was married to Marilyn "Jeanie" Boner at the Green Center United Methodist Church, on Sept. 10, 1955.
He was a life-long farmer. He also worked for Schrader Real Estate & Auction, Dana Corperation and JI Case.
He was a member of Farm Bureau, Inc. He was also a 67-year member of American Legion Post #98.
He enjoyed the farm life and was active in 4-H with his children. He also enjoyed Pulling Horses and Ponies.
Allen is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marilyn "Jeanie" Zeigler; three daughters, Vickie (Roger) Hadley II, Pamela (Jerry) Ott and Brenda (Steve) Cormany; a sister, Joy Follis; seven grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Timmy Zeigler; five sisters, May Wappes, Gerardine Growcock, Martha Wappes, Betty Crabill and Barbara Nicodemus; eight brothers, Ben, John Henry, Marshall, Lee, Clarence, Donald, Ralph and Jay.
Services will take place at Sugar Grove Church of God on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at 10 a.m., with calling one hour prior to the service.
Facebook Live will be available on the Sheets & Childs Funeral Home Facebook Page.
The family will also receive friends at the church, on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, from 3-7 p.m.
Burial will take place at Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to Sugar Grove Church of God or Whitley County 4-H.
Sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
