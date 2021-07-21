ALBION — The first 10 lots in the next phases of the Village of White Oaks residential development could be ready to build by September, the developer said July 13.
Keith Leatherman of Monarch Development was at the July 13 meeting for an update on whether the town was planning on assisting him with infrastructure costs or not.
“We don’t have a recommendation to make,” Councilman John Morr said. “We really need to meet again.”
Morr is part of a committee the Albion Town Council formed in May which was tasked with coming up with a recommendation of what kind of assistance — if any — it feels the town should contribute to help a local developer begin to finish off the Village of White Oaks subdivision.
Leatherman appeared before the council May 25 during its regularly scheduled meeting. Leatherman asked the town for help in getting the infrastructure finished off for the first 10 homes in the last section of the Village of White Oaks.
“We want to move forward with it,” Leatherman said at the time. “Albion needs homes. My heart is in the town of Albion. I want to see it grow.”
But with rising construction costs, Leatherman’s company asked for the town’s assistance, either monetarily or through the purchase of materials or the use of town labor or perhaps a monetary donation which would be returned to the town as each of the 10 lots are sold.
“I’m asking for help,” Leatherman said. “If there’s any way the town can help us.”
The council eventually formed a committee to come up with a proposal to bring before the entire council for its consideration. Those appointed to the committee were Morr, Councilman Darold Smolinske, former Town Manager Tena Woenker, Clerk-Treasurer Carol Selby and town attorney Steve Clouse.
During a lengthy discussion of the issue, Leatherman tossed out a figure of the town coming up with $5,000 per lot to get the infrastructure finished. As each lot is sold is a home builder, the town would recoup that $5,000.
“The money can be returned to the town that it invests,” Leatherman told the council at that time.
Leatherman said the first 10 lots should be ready for new home construction by the end of September, with another 11 lots to be available at some point.
“We have got people interested in lots,” Leatherman told the council July 13.
Leatherman said all of the sewer lines for the development have been installed, with 200 feet of 6-inch water main yet to be placed. Curbing and paving of roads are still needed to be completed.
Also at the July 13 meeting:
• The council gave the go-ahead to apply for $1 million in Community Crossing Grant funding to pay to complete street work on East Hazel Street and Liberty Street. The grant would pay for 75% of the costs of the two projects.
The deadline for this round of Community Crossing Grant applications is July 30.
• Albion Water/Sewer department Superintendent Terry Forker reported that work repainting and refurbishing the south water tower has been completed. He also reported that one of the 15-horse pumps at the town’s sewer lagoon system had failed and was being repaired. Forker received permission to spend $3,442.75 to get another 15-horse pump as a backup.
• Councilwoman Chris Magnuson reported that the pump which powers the fountain on the southeast corner of the Noble County Courthouse Square has failed after only a month in operation. The Albion Chamber of Commerce had purchased the new pump.
The chamber is working to find a partner to help figure out why the pumps are failing. The current train of thought is that the hard water which is being pumped, along with an algae issue, are to blame.
• Albion Parks Department Superintendent Casey Myers reported the July 2 fireworks display put on by the town was a hit with spectators.
“It was a good show, a huge crowd,” Myers said. “It went very well.”
Myers also reported that park board members met with people interested in placing a skate park somewhere on Albion park land. The project, which would be funded from outside sources, would be suitable for bicycles, inline skates, skateboards and roller blades.
