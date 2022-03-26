ALBION — Turn the lights off in Albion and Wolf Lake when you leave today.
Although hundreds are packing up their cars and trucks this morning and making the pilgrimage to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis for the Class 2A boys basketball state finals between Central Noble and Providence, for the rest of you who aren't making the trip but still want to watch or listen live, here's how:
TV: Bally Sports Indiana and WHME Channel 46 out of South Bend
Radio: WKJG out of Fort Wayne, 1380 AM and 100.9 FM
Streaming: IHSAA Champions Network, ihsaatv.org
The KPC Media Group sports staff will also, of course, be covering today's game in a variety of ways. Our staff in Indianapolis today will include Matt Getts, editor of The Albion New Era, and sports reporters Brice Vance and Evan Weaver. Here's how to follow their coverage:
Twitter: Follow our staff members at @MattGKPC, @BriceVKPC and @evan_weaver7 for live updates throughout the game, as well as retweets to the @kpcnewssports account.
Facebook: Follow and look for posts on the KPC Sports page at facebook.com/kpcsports as well as the KPC News page at facebook.com/kpcnews. Follow-up posts can also be found later on The News Sun and Albion New Era pages, too.
Online: Check our website at kpcnews.com later in the afternoon for full game coverage as well as a giant photo gallery featuring shots from throughout Saturday's state finals match up.
For those of you who are making the trip, here's what to expect on the road today:
Address: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 125 S. Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis
Directions: From Albion, take S.R. 9 South to U.S. 33 in Merriam. Turn southeast on U.S. 33 to Interstate 65 in Fort Wayne. Travel along I-65 to Indianapolis, exiting at Exit 113 for Pennsylvania Street.
Distance: 152 miles, about two hours, 27 minutes, one-way
Weather: Albion, high of 33 with a chance of snow showers, high winds; Indianapolis, high of 38, snow flurries possible, winds 20-30 mph
Other amenities: For those hanging around Indianapolis after the game, for ideas of things to do/see or place to eat, check out visitindy.com.
