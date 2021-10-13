An opossum is a fat, furry animal about the size of a pet cat.
The fur on a possum’s body is gray, on its face it’s white. its nose is long and pointed. Its legs are short, its tail is long and hairless. It has five toes on each foot.
More often than not an opossum is called just possum.
A female possum has a pouch and young possums are born in the female’s pouch. A female has one, sometimes two, broods in a year and 12, even 13 or 14 young in a brood. But a female doesn’t have that many teats. Newborn opossums, as many as can, get a hold on a teat and don’t let go until they are old enough and big enough to leave the pouch and begin eating solid food.
It seems cruel but young that don’t get a hold on a teat starve.
When old enough for solid food, young possums let go of their mother, climb outside her body and up onto their mother’s back. When the young are on a mother possum’s back she curls her tail up over them and they curl their tails up around her tail. A female possum with three, four, five young on her back, her tail curled up over them, their tails curled around their mothers, is a sight to behold, a sight I’ve only seen a few times.
Possums are animals of the night. They take shelter during the day and in inclement weather in the thick foliage of tall trees, often high in a tree, 60, 70, 80 feet up.
They also take shelter in the deserted dens of other animals and in openings under farm outbuildings.
Possums eat almost anything, fruits, vegetables. They kill and eat rats and mice and other small animals. The eat eggs and insects. They eat carrion.
The possum I’m familiar with, the one I write about, is often called the Virginia possum. Its range is eastern and central U.S., from the most northern states of the U.S., south of Canada, to the Gulf of Mexico and west to the Rocky Mountains.
A few days ago, I had a close encounter with a possum. We have an area of our front year fenced to keep raccoons and woodchucks, skunks and other animals out.
It doesn’t work. Raccoons get in regularly and at least once a skunk got in. One of our dogs found the skunk and it was days, weeks and many baths before we finally got rid of the smell.
A few days ago, a possum got into the fenced area of our yard. One of our dogs saw the possum and caught it.
I saw the dog with the possum, grabbed the possum by the tail and tried to lift it, to throw it over the fence.
The possum didn’t struggle. It was limp, playing possum, as they say. But the dog struggled. When I lifted the possum the dog came with it. I had a dead weight, the very live weight, the dog.
Together the possum and dog were too heavy for me to throw over the fence.
Finally, after what seemed like a long time, I got the possum to the top of the fence, then over it. At that point I let go and as the possum began to fall, on the other side of the fence, the dog let go and the seemingly lifeless possum fell to the ground, outside the fence. When I let go of the possum and it began to fall outside the fence. The dog also let go and fell, inside the fence.
And now I have experienced a possum playing possum.
