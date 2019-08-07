ARC benefit ride participation appreciated
To to editor:
The American Legion Riders Post 246 would like to thank everyone that attended, supported and donated to our 1st annual ARC Foundations of Noble County Fundraiser! It was incredible!!!
Our T-shirt sponsors were: AG Tree, Auxiliary Post 246, Albion Dollar General, Masonic Lodge #97, Albion Village Foods, American Legion Post 243, Legion Riders Post 246, Angie Lortie, Anixter Inc., Baseline Auto Group, Bernie Lawson’s Beauty Salon, Bill Baker Excavating, Bonar Well Drilling, Bottoms Up Beverage Supply, Bradley Inc., Brenspeed, Community State Bank, CS Precision, D & J Tool Co., Danijo’s Thread Shop, Delbert Smith, Doc’s Do It Best Hardware, Dunn-Rite Electric LLC, Eddie’s Quick Mart, Harris Family, Heffner Excavating Inc., Heritage Realty, Hopper, in Memory of Max Strater, Jack Owen Excavating, Jackson Excavating, Jim Neal (SAL 44 yrs), Kountry Kitchen, Kuhn’s Cracklins, Marc & Carrie Stocksdale, Mike & Nancy Clouse, Moonraker Pub, Prentiss Chapter#178 OES, Pulver & Sons, Scott & Susan Kuhn, Sons of the American Legion Post 246, Stewart, Brimner & Lear Inc., Strongbox Spirits, Truelove Brothers Inc. and Zelda Mayer-Realtor Century 21
We are looking forward to next year that promises to be bigger and better!
Sincerely,
American Legion Riders Post 246
Albion Indiana
