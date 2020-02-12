45 years ago, June 4, 1975
Nancy Lee Cole, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert Cole, Albion, exchanged marriage vows with William Garner in the Trinity United Methodist Church. The Rev. John Flockhart officiated.
Mary Jo Riecke and Norman Lortie had been selected to attend the REMC’s Washington, D.C., trip.
Albion Police Officer John Robinson was bitten in the right hand when he was attempting to corral a loose dog in Albion. The big St. Bernard bit Robinson, showing that some of the dogs running around town can be vicious and dangerous. Robinson found the owner of the dog, who lived outside of Albion, and returned the animal.
Special athletic awards had been presented to these Central Noble students: Sue Pearson, Brenda Gunder, Jan Morgan, Jeff Slain, Cam Weible, Ken Salge, Dan Leatherman, Ryan Winebrenner, Rory Parkinson, Ron Gallmeyer, Steve Richter, Mike Young, Mike Taulbee and Jim Might.
Jim Might received the Dr. Fitzkee award for the top scholar athlete. Sue Pearson was the Most Valuable Runner Award winner. Lynn Sickafoose won the baseball Most Valuable Player award. Steve Richter was Most Valuable Runner. Rory Parkinson was most inspirational runner.
Track record-setters honored were Mike Young, Ken Salge, Dan Leatherman, Parkinson and Young. In golf, Jeff Slain and Ron Gallmeyer were honored. Brenda Gunder received top honors in basketball. Ken Salge, the school’s first conference wrestling champ, was honored with Ryan Winebrenner as the most improved wrestler. A special award went to Steve Richter as best free-throw artist in basketball, also recognized as a high school All-American for sportsmanship. Mike Young won the rebounding award, Mike Taulbee, best field goal percentage; and Lynn Sickafoose, most assists.
Air National Guard Airman Donald C. Bender, Albion, graduated at Lackland AFB, San Antonio, TX, from Air Force basic training.
25 years ago, Feb. 1, 1995
Kendallville Mayor Jeff Smith came to Central Noble to recognize the heroic achievements of four students, Brad Halsey, Grant Moore, John Hass and Tony Knafel. These young men rescued Salvation Army volunteer Kathy Baker, who was attacked, mugged and brutalized in a Dec. 16, 1994, incident in the Kendallville Wal-Mart parking lot. Although many others stood around watching, these four were the only ones to answer her pleas for help.
Mark Schilling, Stan Gamble, Patrick Murphy, Jeff Stroup and Christine Weigold, a Central Noble High School graduate, were all members of an area music group PACEM. They had released a tape and compact disc called, “Rekindle.” Included on the disc were contemporary Christian songs, some written by the members.
Michelle Rehling was the champion speller in the Wolf Lake Elementary School Spelling Bee. She won the contest by spelling the word “calculate” correctly. Molly Gaff was the runner-up in the contest.
Sarah McWhorter was the 1995 Central Noble Middle School Spelling Bee champion. Amy Riddle was the alternate. Sarah correctly spelled the word “sapsucker” to win the contest.
Del and Wendy Combs of Skinner Lake announced the birth of their second child, a girl, Heather Ann. She was born Jan. 24, 1995, at McCray Memorial Hospital. She had a brother, Josh, 7, at home.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was Cougar boys’ basketball player Trent Solee. He scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in a 69-65 overtime win over Leo. Against Lakeland, Solee scored 13 points and blocked a shot. Honorable mention went to Central Noble wrestler Jeremy Akers who won the 185-pound class at the East Noble Sectional, and to Central Noble girls’ basketball player Jennifer Grawcock for a career-high 24 points and 13 rebounds against Northridge.
10 years ago, Feb. 3, 2010
Conservation Public Information Officer Rodney Clear, with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, was honored by the National Wild Turkey Federation for his efforts in conserving American wildlife.
The Central Noble girls’ varsity and junior varsity basketball teams hosted Churubusco and dedicated the game to the late coach Andy Vice. With the blessing of athletic director Matt Dazey, the Central Noble girls wore burgundy “I’m Awesome” T-shirts throughout the season and sold white ones to the public to raise money (more than $1,000) for the Vice children’s education fund. Dazey also donated a portion of the proceeds from gate sales and monetary donation boxes were set out at each gate (more than $2,000 received).
Hailey Norris, daughter of Jarrod and Carrie Norris was the Albion Elementary Spelling Bee champion. She correctly spelled the word “exhaust” to win. Courtney Freeman was runner-up in the contest.
Mitchel Comparet, an eighth-grade student at Central Noble Middle School, was the winner of the school’s Geography Bee. Runner-up was Joey Janks.
Pvt. Joshua and Heather Wetli of Fort Huachuca, Ariz., announced the birth of their son, Ayden Christopher Wetl, born Jan. 17, 2010. Ayden was welcomed home by his older sister, MiKayla.
Purina Mills had announced the winner of America’s Fanciest and Funniest Chicken Photo contest. Jana Camp of of LaOtto and her birds had been named one of the funniest.
The Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted former Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz as guest speaker at the annual banquet on April 22, 2010.
Marilyn Grace (Aller) Morr and Jerry Dean Morr were celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Feb. 4, 2010. They were married Feb. 4, 1950, in South Bend at the home of the Rev. Leo Stebner, pastor and owner of Dainty Maid Bakery.
Air National Guard Airman 1st Class David R. Forker graduated from basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas
Central Noble High School Athletes of the Week were these senior Lady Cougar basketball players, Bethany Woods, Amy Van Gessel, Tori Brown, Sierra Rice and Katie Palan. This group of young ladies had put in the hours of practice, showed their passion for the game of basketball and their leadership skills on and off the court for the past four years, making their fans and family proud of them.
