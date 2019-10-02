ALBION — Kerry Clouse liked a good cup of coffee.
That’s what really started the Country Roads Coffee Co. in Green Township.
Today, the company roasts its own beans from Columbia, New Guinea, Sumatra, Costa Rica and Peru — among other exotic locales — selling 16-ounce bags in to the tune of 300 to 400 pounds per month at farmer’s markets, retail stores, coffee shops and special events — mainly in Whitley County.
The Country Roads Coffee Co., a part-time hobby/job for the couple, would like to expand more into Noble County. They have reserved a spot at Main Street Village for the weekend of the Apple Festival in Kendallville.
The company has a Facebook page where the beans can be ordered, from light to dark roast. The couple also produces a decaffeinated variety. A website is in the works.
The couple sells roasted beans or grinds them for customers. Currently, about 60% of the business is for whole beans.
All of the roasting takes place in a shop Kerry built on their rural Noble County property.
The operation has been state certified. And at least according to what the Noble County Board of Health told the couple, it is the first roasting company certified in Noble County.
“This just took off,” Kerry said. “I had no thoughts of being an entrepreneur.”
It started with a simple idea – a taste if you will.
Kerry and wife Jocelyn, high school sweethearts and 1996 graduates of Churubusco High School, would go to coffee shops on weekends and leave liking what they had been served.
One year, Jocelyn bought Kerry an old air popcorn popper. A friend of hers, who was a coffee roaster, suggested getting the air popper so Kerry could roast his own beans.
It would take an hour.
“It would roast a quarter cup at a time,” Kerry said.
That went on for a time, and then the couple decided to offer the beans for sale last fall at the primitive open house Jocelyn hosts at her home each November.
Kerry spent about 40 hours roasting 10, 12-ounce bags.
“We sold it,” Jocelyn said. “We kept getting messages that people wanted more.”
Even before the November 2018 open house, a woman had tried Kerry’s popcorn blower-roasted coffee.
“She wanted to know where we got it,” he said. “I didn’t want to turn a hobby into a job.”
But the success of that November open house sale — and the continuing request for more led to the purchase of a one-pound roaster in December.
From December until April, Kerry was roasting the coffee at a rate of 40 pounds every 20 hours or so.
He works a full-time job at CNA Tool. Jocelyn is a preschool teacher. And keep up with demand was, well, demanding.
“I was spending every night in my garage roasting coffee,” he said.
So in April, the couple purchased a large roaster, capable producing 40 pounds an hour.
“It was taking a big plunge getting this roaster,” Kerry said.
“I do a lot of studying on these beans when I buy them,” Kerry said.
There have been some missteps, entire large bags of green beans have been tossed because they haven’t been up to the company’s standards.
“You do have to do through the process of finding an importer you trust,” Kerry said. “I’ve got an importer now I trust.”
Roasting the beans is both an art and a science. The temperature of the beans has to be watched very closely throughout the process. Each bean variety is different.
The couple are working 10 hours a week, including ordering, going to markets to sell their wares and roasting, grinding and bagging beans.
Jocelyn still can’t believe how the company has grown from that first impromptu sale at the primitive open house last November to selling 300-400 pounds of coffee beans per month.
“I had no clue,” Jocelyn said. “It’s still mind blowing. We’ve just kind of rolled with it.”
The roasting does take place at a property off a rural country road, but that’s not the genesis of the name County Roads Coffee Co.
The couple’s son is serving in the Army, and he liked to sing the John Denver song “Country Roads” in the barracks shower.
His fellow soldiers dubbed him the nickname “Country Roads.”
When it came time to name the coffee company, the name just fit perfectly.
The company’s coffee beans can be purchased at the Church Cafe, 202 N. Chauncey Street, Columbia City; Edwin Coe Spirits, 6675 U.S. 33, Churubusco; Churubusco’s SAV U More and 308 S. Main St.
The company’s coffee and espresso are currently being served at American Sugar Coffeehouse, 110 S. State St., South Whitley.
