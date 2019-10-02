Albion, IN (46701)

Today

Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 79F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.