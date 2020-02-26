ALBION — A majority of drivers may notice street conditions only when there’s a pothole to be dodged. Corey Miller, Albion’s new street superintendent, has an eye for the finer details.
“My pet peeve is dirty curb lines,” he said. “We need to sweep more often.”
Miller started the full-time position with Albion in January after serving 19 years with the Fort Wayne Street Department. His roles there included manager of the safety department and chip-and-seal operation, and supervisor for the Southeast District.
Miller said he’ll draw on his experience and his staff of four employees to fulfill the many responsibilities his department has.
“We’re responsible for street maintenance, plowing, patching, salting, crack sealing, catch basins, traffic signs and line painting,” he said. “Albion is already leaning in the right direction.”
Miller’s first goal is to cross-train all employees, including himself, to operate the town’s trucks, backhoes, plows, the crack-sealing machine and the Vactor, a machine that cleans catch basins and sewer lines. He said the advantage of multiple operators for equipment means flexibility when employees are sick, away from work for training or on vacation.
“I want to make sure we don’t miss a beat,” he said.
Miller’s other goals include a proactive approach to maintenance for streets and equipment.
“We’ll do the spring tasks when the weather breaks,” he said. “Patch and crack-seal. The temperature matters.”
Miller said cold-patch material, used during the winter to fill potholes, is a temporary fix. Temperature fluctuations and freeze-thaw cycles soon break a cold patch apart. Hot-patch asphalt can be applies in the summer for a permanent repair.
“Hot patch has the asphalt hot. It seals better and the air is drier,” he said. “It compacts better.”
Miller got his street smarts through on-the-job training. He started with the Fort Wayne street department right out of high school. Along with that, he owned his landscaping company for 18 years. He sold the landscaping business in 2016 to spend more time with his wife and three daughters, ages 9, 7 and 3. He lives in Churubusco.
Miller said his management experience taught him there’s no room for negativity in the workplace. He believes positive morale is the key to getting things accomplished.
Miller describes himself as a “people person” and his management style as hands-on teamwork. Not one to sit behind a desk and give orders, Miller expects to be in the field, leading by example and getting his hands dirty alongside his employees.
“I’m open to listening to new ideas and I like group decisions where we assess the best ideas,” he said.
Miller said he is still learning, but said his experience in 19 years of street work means that he has seen most of the situations that can happen. He will draw on that experience in establishing priorities and finding solutions to address issues.
Some tasks, such as the Hazel Street project and the repair of a sinkhole near the Dollar General Store on the town’s north side, are ongoing and will get done as weather permits.
Some maintenance tasks are already done. The street barricades, used for festivals and parades, have been cleaned, repaired and painted. Miller is evaluating the condition of streets as he gets around town.
Miller noted that the lack of snow this winter gave his crew a break.
“We’ve not had plowing time,” he said. “We are ready if the snow comes. All the equipment has been serviced.”
