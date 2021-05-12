Compiled by Carol Bender and Matt Getts
45 years ago, Sep. 8, 1976
Eight persons had been fatally injured in rural accidents in Noble County during the seven months of 1976 as compared to six persons during the same period in 1975.
The Central Noble football team beat West Noble, 13-6.
Kneipp springs Spa was to be sold at auction on Oct. 2, 1976.
Donna Renee Frye, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John I. Zink, Albion, had completed requirements for the Master of Science in Education degree from Indiana University.
The Rev. and Mrs. Kenneth Foulke returned to Albion after a seven-week stay in England, where he pastored the churches at Burg and Tottington, the home churches of the Rev. Charles Crane, who was in Albion at the Asbury Church in his absence on an exchange arrangement.
Cadet Mark W. Hollopeter, Albion, completed a U.S. Air Force Reserve Officers Training Corps field training encampment at Vanderberg AFB, California.
Airman Kenneth D. Stanley, Ligonier, had been assigned to Chanute AFB, Illinois, after completing Air Force basic training.
Airman Jeffrey W. Hoover, son of retired U.S. Navy Master Chief Petty Officer and Mrs. Donald D. Hoover of Rt. 4, Albion, had been assigned to Lowry AFB, Colorado.
The Perry Busy Bees 4-H Club float entry in the State Fair Farmer’s Day Parade placed fifth in the youth division competition.
25 years ago, May 8, 1996
Challenger Dorothy J. Bauman was the victory in the contest to represent Jefferson Township on the Board of Trustees for the Central Noble Community School Corp. She out-paced incumbent Mike Lemmon with 187 votes to his 91. Bauman was to join LeAnn Perry, who ran unopposed in York Township, when the new board was to be seated on July 1. The seats occupied by David Gaerte, Tina Anderson and Rick Wysong were not up for election.
A fire on May 1, 1996, destroyed a barn owned by Dr. William Fitzkee of Albion near the intersection of Albion Road and C.R. 290W. The blaze was reported by an Albion police officer who spotted the orange glow of flames from town, about three miles away.
The Noble County Community Foundation celebrated reaching $8 million in holdings in its first five years. Present for the celebration were current and past presidents of the foundation — John Riemke, George Bennett, Denise Lemmon, Fred Manahan and Fred Lamble.
Several Central Noble High School FFA members completed proficiency requirements during their Supervised Agriculture Experience. Those students were David Perlich, Aaron Schoon, Lukus Hively, Cary Ragan Jennifer DeLong, Paul Thompson, Andy Price, Jamie Higginbotham, Jay Lortie and Dee Parker.
Wolf Lake students of the month for April were Brittany Kimmel, Jody Riddle, Scott Buchmeier, Christopher Nickolson, Amijo Keller, Gretchen Berntson, Krystal Quinn, Kara McClellan, Brandon Phend, Freya Berntson, Angie Gaerte, Amber Krider and Crystal Kamp.
Central Noble Athlete of the Week was Jennifer Grawcock. Grawcock went 3-0 the previous week without dropping a set.
Andy Price and Cary Ragan were recipients of the FFA Star Chapter Farmer award during the organization’s annual banquet. Adam Price received the Star Greenhand Award. Lukus Hively and Shawn Pulver were the FFA’s outstanding seniors.
10 years ago, May 11, 2011
Lon Ladig retired after a 41-year career in education. His last position was serving as principal of Wolf Lake. Troy Gaff was introduced as the new Wolf Lake principal by Central Noble Superintendent Chris Daughtry. Gaff, of Churubusco, replaced Ladig.
Noble County Young Republican Chairman David Ober announced his campaign for state presentative.
The Central Noble golf team picked up its second win of the season with a 193-194 victory over Hamilton. Miles Merriman and Brett Gallmeyer shared medalist honors with rounds of 43. Dirk Meyer followed with a 49 and Austin Rose shot a 58. Mitchell Comparet finished the Cougar effort with a round of 66.
Central Noble Middle School students of the month for April were Dakota Wines, Deidra Marsh and Joseph Jank.
Wolf Lake Elementary honored its most “trustworthy” students. Those students were Savannah Phillips, Jaydyn Beck, Porter Wesson, Sarah Lawson, David Hagerman, Michaela Rinehold, Jenica Berkes, John Scheiber, Blaine Jeffries, Logan Kline, Brittney Grimm, Madison Gordon and Samantha Brumbaugh.
Egolf’s IGA advertised New York strip steak for $5.99 per pound and boneless chicken breast for $1.99 per pound. Pork chhops could be had for $3.59 per pound.
Top four finishers in the Pride Drug Quiz Bowl at Central Noble Middle School were Sydney Nelson, Audrey Magnuson, Trystan Chervenka and Jordan Gibbs.
Albion town employees planted 10 new trees in the Rose Hill Cemetery — and they were promptly stolen. The young blue spruce trees were planted along the north fence line, with the intention that they would act as a screen between the cemetery and buildings to the north.
Albion Park Department Superintendent Casey Myers reported to the Albion Town Council that new playground equipment had been delivered and would be installed at Hidden Diamonds Park. The old equipment had already been removed.
