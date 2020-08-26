45 years ago, Dec. 10, 1975
Beverly Parks of Albion was among 10 students from Noble County in the Ball State University Honors Program. She was majoring in dietetics. Others were: Steven Schmidt, Avilla; Luanne Burns, Connie Fry, Kimmell; Debra McLallin and Russell Wallace, Ligonier; and Donna Hoile, Douglas Morr and Jan Abbs of Kendallville.
Betty Jean McGuire, Albion, and John Clifford Pettit, Ligonier, exchanged wedding vows during a 1 p.m. ceremony, Nov. 8, 1975, in the Asbury United Methodist Church. The Rev. Foulke performed the double-ring ceremony. Mrs. Francis Brown provided nuptial music.
The Central Noble Cougars boys’ basketball team added two more victories to their win record. They defeated Whitko 81-76 and Hamilton 56-48. So far the Cougars were undefeated and providing thrills to the fans attending the games. Summary of the Cougar scoring against Hamilton: Mike Young 20, Brian Geiger 6, Greg Wetzel 18, Jeff Schlotterback 4, Jim Richey 4. Against Whitko, Young had 21, Rex Gallmeyer 14, Steve Richter 15, Terry Dazey 8, Wetzel 16, Schlotterback 1 and Richey 6.
25 years ago, Aug. 2, 1995
Twin brothers, Gary and Larry DuBois, were among those injured when a race car left the track at the Avilla Motor Speedway, and crashed into the area reserved for wreckers and push trucks. Both were airlifted to Parkview Memorial Hospital in Fort Wayne and were listed in critical condition upon arrival.
Chris Foster was the new varsity girls basketball coach at Central Noble. She conducted a basketball camp at the Central Noble Middle School gym. More than 36 girls grades two through nine took part in the camp. In the grades two through six group, Molly Gaff won the Golden Cougar Award, while Candice Hines was awarded Most Improved. In the grades seven through nine group, Heather Lock won the Golden Cougar, and Hollis Harrold was named Most Improved.
James Colbourne of Albion was able to consume more pizza in the time limit than any of the other contestants in the Pizza Eating Contest held as part of the activities of Sidewalk Days in Albion. He walked away full of pizza and $15 dollars richer.
10 years ago, Aug. 4, 2010
Established in memory of J. D. Sampath Kumaran, LVP, Ph.D., Black Pine Animal Sanctuary was going to have an in-house veterinary clinic. The clinic was dedicated during a ceremony at the sanctuary by Dr. Jay and Patrice Kumaran and their daughters.
Three Central Noble High School students were competing for the 2010 Miss Onion Days crown. Contestants were Courtney Steele, Jessica Beck and Renee Zeigler.
The Wolf Lake Onion Days theme for 2010 was, “Roaring Into The Future.” Honored as Grand Marshal for 2010 was the Wolf Lake Lion’s Club. This was in honor of the club’s 40th anniversary and in recognition of the community service the club provides.
Emily Allred of Albion was selected to participate in Nationals’ 2010 Miss Teen Northeastern Indiana Pageant competition. If Emily were to win the title Miss Teen Northeastern Indiana, she would represent Northeastern Indiana and the surrounding communities at the Cities of America National Competition in Orlando, Florida. More than $60,000 in prizes and awards would be presented.
Bethany Schults of Albion was selected to participate in Nationals’ 2010 Miss Pre-Teen Northeastern Indiana Pageant competition.
Shane and Amy (Anderson) Stoppenhagen, Churubusco, announced the birth of their son, Ryan Joseph Stoppenhagen. Ryan was welcomed home by his 4-year-old sister, Shealyn Ann.
Skyler and Ellen (Diffendarfer) Ellet of Merriam announced the birth of their first son, Isaac Dean Ellet.
