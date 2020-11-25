WELLS COUNTY — U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-3, was honored with the 116th Congress Friend of Farm Bureau Award from the American Farm Bureau recently in Wells County.
The award is given to members of the Indiana congressional delegation who vote and work with the Indiana Farm Bureau on federal priorities with regard to agriculture.
“Agriculture is the backbone of northeast Indiana’s economy, and our farmers are at the forefront of keeping America great at home and abroad,” Banks said after receiving the award. “I’m proud to fight for better trade deals, rural broadband, property rights and more for our farmers and am very grateful for this award.”
Here is a list of federal policies Banks helped advance that directly benefited farmers in northeast Indiana:
• Banks supported and pressured House Democrats to pass President Trump’s signature trade deal, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which provided new market access for Indiana’s agricultural products.
• Banks championed the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that alleviated the tax burden on Hoosier farmers across all farm sizes and commodity types.
• Banks authored a House-passed amendment to the 2018 farm bill to repeal the 2015 Waters of the United States rule. After Banks’ efforts, the rule was later redefined and updated by the EPA.
• Voted for the 2018 Farm Bill, which provides financial security for our nation’s food producers.
Banks has urged Governor Holcomb to use coronavirus relief money to expand rural broadband so farmers have a strong internet connection.
During negotiations for the coronavirus relief package, Banks worked to ensure it included Economic Injury Disaster Loans for Hoosier farmers, which provide up to $10,000 in relief to farms with less than 500 employees.
