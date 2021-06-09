Flag program has successful year
To the editor:
Individuals and area businesses, the Albion Chamber of Commerce, with help from the Albion American Legion Post 246 and the town of Albion, purchase,maintain and hang American flags throughout the town of Albion.
This American symbol not only decorates our town with patriotism, it helps beautify our streets. The following are the names for whom a flag was purchased and their sponsors:
• Parker Hannifin in honor of Parker Hannifin veterans
• Delbert Smith-Chris Krider in honor of Virgil R. (Bob) Hearld
• American Legion Riders 246 in honor of all veterans
• Albion Chamber of Commerce in honor of the town of Albion flag program services
• Albion Chamber of Commerce in honor of those who have served our country
• Chain O’ Lakes Festival Committee in honor of those who serve past, present and future
• Sons of American Legion 246 in honor of all that serve
• Community City Bank in honor of all that have served our great country
• Mark and Shelley Mawhorter in honor of Weldon Mawhorter
• Kay and Owen Craig in honor of Kenneth Jones
• Chet and Christina Smith in honor of Corp. Steven M. Clements
• Albion Lions Club in honor of past Noble County Lions
• Ryan and Erika Stoneburner in honor of everyone
• Noble County Disposal Inc. in honor of Sam Arnold
• Steven T. Clouse, attorney at law, in honor of LCpl. Nathan Clouse
• Chris Maners, 323 Service Solutions, in honor of Gene and Carol Maners
• Jim and Eileen Wacker in honor of those who keep us safe
• Black and Ramer Insurance in honor of Jacob A. Ramer
• Jason and Tony Schoeff in honor of Tonnel Schoeff
• Pulver Asphalt and Paving Inc. in honor of all who have served
• No-Sag Products in honor of all who have served
• Jason and Kim Maneke in honor of Justin Meeks
• Delbert Smith and Chris Krider in memory of all veterans
• Albion Town Council in memory of Robert H. Wilson
• Ken and Sharon Cripe in memory of Harvey Cripe
• Ann Winebrenner in memory of John Gappinger
• Tom and Vicki Jellison family in memory of Mildred Bordner
• Petrie family in memory of John Petrie
• Sons of American Legion 246 in memory of all veterans
• Yoder & Jessup in memory of Lloyd Jessup
• Deb, Donita and Denise Smolek in memory of Ken Smolek
• Magnuson and Luce family in memory of Derek Magnuson
• Wes and Stacy Spiess in memory of Tristin Stocksdale
• Steve Lemish in memory of J.C. Dazey
• Kay and Owen Crag in memory of James Breitner
• Brad and Teresa Ebey family in memory of Ottnel Ebey
• Linda and Jim McCoy in memory of Lynn Guthrie
• Noble County Disposal Inc. in memory of Gerald W. Potee
• Team Vice Health Coach in memory of Andrew C. Vice
• Steven T. Clouse, attorney at law, in memory of Wayne F. Clouse
• Bob and Darcy Fish in memory of Jack Kurtz
• Bob and Darcy Fish in memory of Flora May Richardson
• Jackson Shultz in memory of Jack D. Norris
• Knox family in memory of Mendy Stump
Anisa Leitch, Anita Sherman in memory of Eldon Dwight Leitch
• Joe and Alewatha Meyer in memory of Junior DeCamp
• Pat Beck, Judy Sherman and Chris Magnuson in memory of Michael J. Goings
• D&J Tool in memory of all POWs
• American Legion Riders 246 in memory of all fallen riders
• Ann Winebrenner in memory of Robert Winebrenner
• Tom and Vicki Jellison family in memory of J.D. Moorhouse
• Petrie family in memory of Harley Ridgway
• Town of Albion in memory of Robert F. (Doc) Korte
• Merriman kids in memory of Don Merriman
• Magnuson and Luce family in memory of Kaleb R. Luce
Magnuson and Luce family in memory of Dick and Deanna Magnuson
Mark and Shelley Mawhorter in memory of Chuck Peterson
• Steve Lemish is memory of Kenneth (Kenny) Lemish
• Brad and Teresa Ebey family in memory of Darryl Owen
• The ARC Self Advocated Stars in memory of all veterans
• Jane Moorhosue and families in memory of Joe Moorhouse
• Noble County Disposal Inc. in memory of Homer Arnold
• Team Vice Health Coach in memory of David S. Vice
• Black & Ramer Insurance in memory of Gerald Hosted
• Bob and Darcy Fish in memory of Art Reeve
• Jackson Shultz in memory of Jim Bortner
• Joan Robinson and family in memory of Jack Robinson
• Sharon Leitch in memory of Richard and Oleta Leathers
• Joe and Aleatha Meyer in memory of Jerald Karst
• Leitch family in memory of Orland J. Leitch
Albion Stars and Stripes Committee
Albion Chamber of Commerce
