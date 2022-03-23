THEME: WHO AM I?

ACROSS

1. Campus military org.

5. Pilgrimage to Mecca

8. 1968 hit “Harper Valley ____”

11. Turkish honorific

12. *I captained the Millennium Falcon in “Star Wars”

13. Inlet in Greenland

15. Map out

16. Pharaoh’s symbol

17. Austin Powers and Shrek to Mike Myers

18. *I developed the theory of relativity

20. Sailor’s hail

21. Lyric poem

22. Solar System center

23. Portable stairs

26. *I am Sgt. George Baker’s inept comic strip character

30. Mine deposit

31. Shape

34. Fairy tale cannibal

35. Feline sneakers

37. Lawyer group

38. *I have a coiled shell and eyes on stalks

39. Very dark black

40. Free from obstruction

42. ____ Aviv

43. Most buffoonish

45. Rest or hydration for common cold, e.g

47. Hot springs resort

48. “...he found a crooked sixpence upon a crooked ____”

50. Japanese stringed instrument

52. *I am a runaway slave, an abolitionist, and a best-selling author

55. Email destination

56. Jasmine of “Aladdin,” e.g.

57. Food fish

59. Silly

60. Self-cleaning appliance

61. Ad staple

62. O in IOU

63. P in m.p.g.

64. Affirmative, colloquially

DOWN

1. Do like Drake

2. Eye up and down

3. Bangkok native

4. Like preserved peaches, sometimes

5. Sharpened

6. Like Huck Finn’s dad, e.g.

7. *Some people call me the Rocket Man

8. *I starred as Pam in the “Meet the Parents” movies

9. *I used to host a sports show with Mike Golic

10. Commercials

12. Buddhist’s enlightenment

13. Sham

14. *I am a WWE Champion, an actor, and my nickname is geology-related

19. Vision correctors, colloquially

22. Greek letters on campus

23. *My rÈsumÈ includes Fly Girl and “American Idol” judge

24. CuraÁao neighbor

25. Evil one

26. Fence board

27. Popular gemstone

28. Shed tears

29. *I am an American who became Princess of Monaco

32. Harangue

33. Network with an eye

36. *My TV role became synonymous with a hair style

38. Perform at the bee

40. Canada’s neighbor

41. Beginning

44. Strong adhesive

46. Contemptibly small

48. Dry white Italian wine

49. Radio receiver

50. Dr. Seuss: “The more that you read, the more things you will ____”

51. Piercing woodwind

52. Water quantity

53. Loafer, e.g

54. Adventure story

55. United Nations labor agency

58. Homer’s catchword

