THEME: WHO AM I?
ACROSS
1. Campus military org.
5. Pilgrimage to Mecca
8. 1968 hit “Harper Valley ____”
11. Turkish honorific
12. *I captained the Millennium Falcon in “Star Wars”
13. Inlet in Greenland
15. Map out
16. Pharaoh’s symbol
17. Austin Powers and Shrek to Mike Myers
18. *I developed the theory of relativity
20. Sailor’s hail
21. Lyric poem
22. Solar System center
23. Portable stairs
26. *I am Sgt. George Baker’s inept comic strip character
30. Mine deposit
31. Shape
34. Fairy tale cannibal
35. Feline sneakers
37. Lawyer group
38. *I have a coiled shell and eyes on stalks
39. Very dark black
40. Free from obstruction
42. ____ Aviv
43. Most buffoonish
45. Rest or hydration for common cold, e.g
47. Hot springs resort
48. “...he found a crooked sixpence upon a crooked ____”
50. Japanese stringed instrument
52. *I am a runaway slave, an abolitionist, and a best-selling author
55. Email destination
56. Jasmine of “Aladdin,” e.g.
57. Food fish
59. Silly
60. Self-cleaning appliance
61. Ad staple
62. O in IOU
63. P in m.p.g.
64. Affirmative, colloquially
DOWN
1. Do like Drake
2. Eye up and down
3. Bangkok native
4. Like preserved peaches, sometimes
5. Sharpened
6. Like Huck Finn’s dad, e.g.
7. *Some people call me the Rocket Man
8. *I starred as Pam in the “Meet the Parents” movies
9. *I used to host a sports show with Mike Golic
10. Commercials
12. Buddhist’s enlightenment
13. Sham
14. *I am a WWE Champion, an actor, and my nickname is geology-related
19. Vision correctors, colloquially
22. Greek letters on campus
23. *My rÈsumÈ includes Fly Girl and “American Idol” judge
24. CuraÁao neighbor
25. Evil one
26. Fence board
27. Popular gemstone
28. Shed tears
29. *I am an American who became Princess of Monaco
32. Harangue
33. Network with an eye
36. *My TV role became synonymous with a hair style
38. Perform at the bee
40. Canada’s neighbor
41. Beginning
44. Strong adhesive
46. Contemptibly small
48. Dry white Italian wine
49. Radio receiver
50. Dr. Seuss: “The more that you read, the more things you will ____”
51. Piercing woodwind
52. Water quantity
53. Loafer, e.g
54. Adventure story
55. United Nations labor agency
58. Homer’s catchword
