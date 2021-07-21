45 years ago,
Oct. 13, 1976
The headlines for the Oct. 13, 1976, edition of the Albion New Era were:
(1) Swine flu shots slated at EN School October 17, cancelled.
(2) 104 years young, the New Era continues to run its own printing presses.
(3) Roush walks a lot, but he’s out of step with Noble County voters.
(4) Fall colors abound in area woodlands.
(5) Cougars lead grid league, down Howe 49-6.
(6) Carter too glib in debates: Ford solid.
Dedication of the Albion Park was slated for Sunday, Oct. 17, at the town park on East Main Street. The tentative program included special music, dedication speech by state Rep. Roe; presentation of Bicentennial momentos to Historical Society, presentation of Bicentennial funds to Park Board. Following the program there was going to be a large “Happy Birthday, U.S.A.” birthday cake baked and decorated by Mrs. Joyce Leatherman.
The Wolf Lake Elementary staff in 1976 was: Gene Snyder, principal; Daphne Addis, grade 2; Martha Beauchamp, grade 1; Carol Bender, grade 2; Pamela Brown, grade 4; Ann Keith, grade 3; Beverly Speer, kindergarten; Cindra Krill, T. M. R.; Carole Moore, grade 4; Luana Walker, grade 1; Stanley Tipton, grade 5; Jennifer Vaughn, special education; Harold Weaver, grade 5; Donalene Werker, grade 3; Karen Stewart, secretary; Charles Masterson, Custodian; Lee Jackson, Custodian; Teacher aides: Delores Fulk, Delores Miller, Soniamas Denton. In both elementary schools the art teacher was Carol Scheiman and Geoffrey McGillen for music.
The Central Noble Cougar football team lost a heart-breaker in overtime to the Prairie Heights Panthers. The score was 12-6, when Weinberg’s one yard plunge on fourth down snatched the victory from Central Noble. The Cougars still held a narrow lead in NECC play with a 4-1 record.
Elaine Myers and Keith Ellert were married on Oct. 15, 1976, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
25 years ago,
July 24, 1996
There was going to be at least one representative from the Albion community at the 1996 Olympic Games currently under way in Atlanta, Georgia. Paul Hermann was looking forward to the experience. Hermann left on July 24. He was to stay with relatives during the games and would be the second generation of his family to attend the Olympic Games. His mother was a spectator at the Munich Games in 1972.
Noble Rural Electric Membership Cooperative customers saw a decrease of more than $17 per month in an average 1,000 kwh in residential electric bills, according to an annual study by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission in Indianapolis. The average bill for 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity for Noble REMC was $57.84 as of July 1. It was the lowest rate for an REMC in the state.
Dr. Terry Gaff was Kendallville was recently elected president-elect for the State Board of Directors of the American Lung Association of Indiana. Gaff was associated with First Care Family Physicians. The group maintained an office in Albion.
Showmanship winners in the swine show at the Noble County fair were Ashley Murphy, Swan Township, rookie; Heather Dice, Green Township, junior; Ryan Barker, Allen Township, intermediate; and Lori Barker, Allen Township, senior and premier class.
Sean Fitzpatrick, 16, of Albion and Jeff Mault, 15, of Wawaka represented the area on the U.S. team participating in the Roberto Clemente AllStars baseball event in Puerto Rico.
Mark Furkis was the Master 5K winner, Brian Shepherd the overall winner in the men’s division and Joan Gray won the 5K women’s Master class during Cromwell Days festivities.
Egolf’s IGA advertised pickle and pimento loaf for $2.49 per pound. Two blueberry pies were available for $6. Chocolate chip cookies could be purchased for $1.89 per dozen. Small spare ribs were advertised for $1.79 per pound. Boneless sirloin teaks could be had for $2.69 per pound.
16 years ago,
July 20, 2005
In a special joint session, the Noble County Council and Board of Commissioners began work toward the upcoming budget hearings. Auditor Shelley Mawhorter said, “I think it can save the county a lot of money to buy all general office supplies, for all departments, from one vendor.” In an effort to get more control over spending, the council voted 5-1 to move all capital expenditures from departmental budgets to the county council’s budget. This means that all departments would have to get council approval before purchasing capital expenditures such as vehicles, furniture and copy machines.
Black Pine Animal Park announced the return of Summer Fest, a day of festivities featuring exotic animal presentations, door prizes, refreshments and activities for kids.
Albion Eta Theta Chapter of Tri Kappa recently installed four new members. The new members were Kim Gallmeyer, Natalie Woods, Sandy Libben and Linda West.
The Noble County Commissioners renewed a contract with the state to continue housing the Division of Family and Children in its Weber Road building. The contract price was $33,000 and covered one year. In late 2003 and 2004, he Noble County Cuncil expressed a desire for the county to divest itself of the building.
The Randall Zeigler family of Wolf Lake received a trophy for the outstanding draft pony team at the close of the 2005 Noble County Community Fair Open Draft Horse Show. Family members were Randall, Renee and Mary Zeigler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.