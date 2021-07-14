ALBION — Mike Quigley has a distinct memory from a family vacation out West in the 1960s when he was a youngster.
On a hot day, there was a dog in a car with the windows rolled up. While everyone else wrung their hands and said how awful it was, Quigley’s father took action.
His father picked up a heavy metal ash tray and broke out a window to save the dog.
Nearly 60 years later, Quigley is following in his father’s footsteps, attempting to stop the mistreatment and abuse of big cats such as lions, tigers and cougars.
A member of Congress from Illinois, Quigley toured Black Pine Animal Sanctuary on Thursday as part of a fact-finding tour in relation to his Big Cat Public Safety Act.
The act would prohibit the private ownership of big cats like tigers, lions, leopards and pumas and end the abusive cub petting industry by prohibiting exhibitors from allowing public contact with cubs.
The legislation passed the House last year but did not receive a vote in the Senate. It’s now working its way through the House again and Quigley is hopeful it will get a vote in the Senate.
In the meantime, he is continuing to educate himself on the ramifications of the private ownership of big cats, which is what brought him to the Albion sanctuary. He learned the stories of many of the big cats who have been settled at Black Pine, most of which were abused or neglected by their owners.
Quigley lauded the work down at Black Pine.
“We want to see how these sanctuaries operate in person,” he said. “A visit like this is very, very helpful.”
Animal keeper and veterinary technician Jordan Hartleroad and Black Pine executive director Trish Nichols gave Quigley and two of his staff members the tour on Thursday.
Masks are still mandated at Black Pine to protect the tigers, primates and canines which are still vulnerable to the coronavirus.
Quigley’s legislation would not only save large cats from exploitation and abuse, it would also benefit police, firemen and first responders. He spoke of one instance in which emergency responders were called to a home only to see large tiger loose in the residence. The tiger was the resident’s pet, and it had to be dealt with before help could be given to the human in trouble.
Quigley said his father was an orphan, and the family home was always filled with animals, many of them chosen because of their unlikelihood of adoption for one reason or another.
“He knew what it was like to be an orphan,” Quigley said. “I was raised that way. It’s hard to see innocents suffer.”
Quigley and his legislative director, Max Frankel, questioned staff, asking for details of Black Pine’s operations as well as more in depth histories of some of the animals there.
Black Pine was founded in 2000, and moved to its current location on C.R. 300N in 2003. According to Nichols, it takes 1,000 pounds of meat a week to feed the animals there. The cost to feed on tiger for a year is $4,000, and veterinary costs and staffing costs are on top of that.
Quigley seemed surprised when Nichols told him that the facility survives solely on donations and does not receive any tax dollars.
Frankel said the House should take up the Big Cat Public Safety Act again this fall. When it passed the House last year, it did so by a 2/3 bipartisan vote.
If it goes through, the trade in exotic animals — at least the big cats — will become nonexistent. Since people won’t have them to begin with, they won’t one day have to give them up to a place like Black Pine.
When asked what he expected to find at Black Pine, the Chicago-area legislator said, “I expected to meet people like this, dedicated, professional, smart. That’s the irony of today. I don’t want (Nichols) to have any cats to rescue.”
