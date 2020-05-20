Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from the morning of Monday, May 11, through the morning of Monday, May 18, according to jail records.
Jeffery A. Harrington, 36, of the 200 block of South Constantine Street, Three Rivers, Michigan, was arrested at 11:04 a.m. Monday, May 11, by Noble County police on two warrants charging failure to appear for court and a warrant for which charging information was not provided. Harrington was held without bond.
David A. Beckner, 50, of the 200 block of Kingston Circle Drive, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:01 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Beckner was held on $2,500 bond.
Julia K. Gonzalez, 34, of the 1500 block of South 14th Street, Goshen, was arrested at 7:37 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Gonzalez was held on $2,500 bond.
Hillary J. Scare, 33, of the 1400 block of Garden Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:26 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Scare was held without bond.
Kriss E. Bauman II, 34, of the 5300 block of North C.R. 400E, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:13 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, by the Indiana State Police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Class B misdemeanor. Bauman was held without bond.
Raymond R. Chavez, 24, of the 2000 block of Marine Street, South Bend, was arrested at 9:06 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, by Noble County police on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony. Chavez was held without bond.
Tiffany A. Jackson, 23, of the 100 block of North Grant Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, by Noble County police on a charge of public intoxication by drugs, a Class B misdemeanor. Jackson was held without bond.
Kito D. Leslie, 41, of the 300 block of North Main Street, Columbia City, was arrested at 12:35 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Leslie posted $3,500 bond and was released Thursday.
Faustino J. Vasquez III, 28, of the 1100 block of East Main Street, Albion, was arrested at 4:24 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 5 felony. Vasquez was held without bond.
Tyler J. Hoyt, 30, of the 1100 block of Perkins Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:59 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Hoyt was held on $2,500 bond.
Michael S. Ostrander, 47, of the 200 block of South Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 4:37 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Ostrander was held without bond.
Wesley C. Caudill, 20, of the 1900 block of South C.R. 475W, Albion, was arrested at 8:19 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Caudill was held without bond.
Karen M. Fox, 57, of the 1000 block of Pleasant Point, Rome City, was arrested at 9:45 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Fox was held without bond.
Tiffany A. Jackson, 23, of the 100 block of North Grant Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:07 a.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Chad J. Johnson, 43, of the 400 block of South State Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:39 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Johnson was held on $3,500 bond.
Dalton A. Jones, 30, of the 1500 block of C.R. 36, Auburn, was arrested at 12:54 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia. Jones was held on $2,500 bond.
Jacob N. Arnold, 29, of the 100 block of East Albion Street, Avilla, was arrested at 7:11 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Arnold was held without bond.
Jeffery M. Dean, 21, of the 200 block of East Wayne Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:30 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of residential entry (trespassing-no intent or felony theft), a Level 6 felony. Dean was held on $2,500 bond.
Terrel D. Pippenger, 50, of the 9500 block of North C.R. 1025W, Ligonier, was arrested at 3:03 p.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Pippenger was held on $2,500 bond.
Cain S. Quarry, 22, of the 800 block of West C.R. 250S, Albion, was arrested at 11:26 p.m. Saturday by a conservation officer with the Department of Natural Resources on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana/hashish or hash oil, a Class B misdemeanor. Quarry was held on $2,500 bond.
Mary E. Gibson, 23, of the 100 block of Holiday Lane, Cromwell, was arrested at 2:43 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Gibson was held without bond.
