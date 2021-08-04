45 years ago,
Oct. 27, 1976
The Central Noble Cougars football team defeated Manchester 41-6 in the homecoming contest. Preceding the game, a parade through the downtown section was held. The Cougars have an outstanding grid record, leading the league, and the win over Manchester added to their impressive record.
Plans were underway at Central Noble for the Annual Parent-Teacher Organization Fall Festival on Nov. 6, 1976, at Wolf Lake. Games, contests, booths, food and a drawing for prizes would be in the offing as the PTO and other school organizations work to raise funds for classes and school related clubs. Along with a variety of booths planned by groups and classes, food will be served by the Music Boosters at a dinner from 5-8 p.m. and in short orders until 9 p.m. The menu for dinner included ham or turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, pie or cake and cold drinks. Hot dogs, Sloppy joes, ham sandwiches, chips, pie, cake, coffee and cold drinks would be available in short orders. Another highlight of the evening would be a drawing for a microwave oven, one-half beef, six whole hams, a CB radio, a 10-speed bicycle and two calculators. PTO President was Stan Tipton.
In a “Meet Your Candidate’ night, candidate for state senator, John B. Augsburger, said if elected he would introduce a bill to have the Indiana sales tax included on the gas pump, so it would not have to be added on after the purchase. This would eliminate a tax on a tax, as there is already an 8 cent state tax on gas.
Real estate for sale in Albion included a spacious older home that had been completely remodeled. Natural gas heat, four bedrooms, vinyl siding, large rooms, located on tree-shaded North York Street in Albion. See this one at $18,000.
Rental property in Avilla Royal Crest Apartments included one- and two-bedroom apartments renting at $118 per month, plus electricity, based on income.
25 years ago,
Aug. 7, 1996
Noble County Surveyor Glenn Allen tendered a letter of resignation effective Aug. 19. Allen was appointed to the position on May 16, 1995, following the resignation of Rodney Renkenberger. In a letter to Noble County Clerk Bonnie Summe, Allen stated that he was “returning whence I came… to applied physics to industry, the military and academia.”
Workers gathered to build a pavilion at the Wolf Lake Park. The new pavilion was built by, among others, Marilyn Carlson, Mike Lemmish, Charles Young, Dan Carlson, Darren Fry, Roger Stampe, Don Wakeland and Keith Ott.
U.S. Rep. Mark Souder issued the following statement after legislation passed July 31 reformed the current welfare system: “After years of hearing politicians talk about changing welfare, it took this Congress and the will of the freshmen to do something about it. The bill we passed ends the cycle of dependency that has trapped so many Americans in poverty. It requires able-bodied recipients of government assistance to work, provides for increased child support enforcement, increases funding for child care and requires greater person responsibility. No longer will welfare be a way of life, but, rather a means of temporary assistance for people who fall on hard times.” Souder joined with 229 Republicans and 98 Democrats in passing the legislation.
Shawn Mendenhall of Albion completed an internship with the Indiana Department of Commerce, headed by Lt. Gov. Frank O’Bannon.
Egolf’s IGA advertised a solid head of lettuce for 69 cents, a large bag of Seyfert’s potato chips for $1.99 and bologna for $1.59 for a 1-pound package.
Roger and Shirley Stoneburner hosted a dinner party at their home. Guests were Kerstin and Yngve Burnelius of Stockholm, Sweden, Ruth Brown of Avilla, Ryan and Erika Stoneburner and daughters Casandra, Madelein and Stephany of Fort Wayne, Duber and Sally Merriman and Miles and Alice, and Mildred Bordner.
16 years ago,
Aug. 2, 2005
Noble County attorney James Mowery told the Noble County Council he felt he needed to re-write the county’s ordinance governing its innkeepers tax in order to more clearly define requirements.
The Noble County Council was set to begin budget hearings on Aug. 10.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to address China’s unfair trade practices.
Nick Busche and his daughter, Kayla, had recently returned from a hunting trip to Zimbabwe, Africa, were were fortunate to bag four trophy animals. The two came home with a warthog, a water buck and two trophy impalas.
The Bosch 1/2 Pints baseball team finished runner-up in a tournament held in Albion. Team members were Dirk Myer, Ryan Kumfer, Brandon Kimmell, Brice Vance, Tyler Rimmel and Tyler Combs. Also, Jarod Gorsuch, Andrew McGill, Austin Teel, Mike Estep, Nick McCoy and Skyler Dierkes. The team was coached by Dave Weeks, Bob McCoy, Eric Rimmel and Jeremey Deter.
The Central Noble Community School Corp. learned that it showed academic progress for 2004 in all areas under provisions of Indiana’s Accountability System for Adequate Yearly Progress, with the exception of one cell at Central Noble Middle School. Sixty percent of Indiana schools met AYP in 2004.
Egolf’s IGA advertised bologna at $1.79 per pound and turkey breast at $3.79 per pound. Eighteen sugar cookies would cost $2.99 and two 8-inch peach pies could be had for the same price. A gallon of 2% milk would cost $1.99.
The Northeast Indiana Steam and Gas Show was set for Aug. 11-14 in LaGrange.
