ALBION — The town of Albion can only hope the next five years for its park department are as fruitful as the last 4 1/4.
During a special meeting of the Albion Park Board Monday night, a public hearing was held as part of the process of completing the board’s next 5-year master plan.
The master plan is a requirement for applying for Indiana Department of Natural Resources and other state-based grants. The department’s newest 5-year plan is due for first submittal by January 2023.
The plan doesn’t take effect until the DNR officially approves the plan.
The park department is currently seeking public input on what the community wants to see from its parks over the next five years in the form of a survey.
Paper copies of the survey can be picked up at the Albion Municipal Building or can be completed online at albionparks.com/master-plan. The survey period ended May 15.
So far, the town has received 66 surveys with a little more than a month left in the process. Five years ago, the town received 89 total, according to Albion Park Department Superintendent Casey Myers.
The park board will use the results of the survey — and comments taken from public hearings such as the one which took place Monday — to formulate its goals for the next five years.
Another public hearing where a rough draft of the plan will be available will take place in October or November. The plan will then be finalized and then submitted to the state.
Town Council President Vicki Jellison, saying she was speaking on behalf of the council, praised the park board for the system it has provided to the town.
“The park department amazes us all,” Jellison said. “We get lots of compliments. You’re all very much appreciated. Our parks are phenomenal.”
Lori Gagen of the Noble County EDC facilitated the public hearing as well as providing a presentation which included the goals set by the previous 5-year-play and the progress made on those key initiatives.
The top priority set five years ago was more walking trails.
“That’s the No. 1 thing we learned from the last plan,” Myers said.
The park board has added a 1-mile walking trail and a 0.33-mile walking trail.
The No. 2 priority was adding more recreational opportunities. In the last 4 1/4 years, the board has added pickle ball courts, new basketball backboards and new disc golf tees and signage.
Not only did the board meet the requirements of its last two master plans, it went above and beyond. Other accomplishments since 2018 have included:
• upgraded and new restrooms;
• additional parking
• a new drinking fountain and
• Expanded shade and seating at the Splash Pad located at Hidden Diamonds Park.
Town resident Russ Smith asked Myers about his department’s budget, and whether upcoming improvements on the 40-acre plot of land the department owns just south of Hidden Diamonds would impact day-to-day operational costs.
Myers said the park department has a total budget of $160,000. The department has never spent its entire budget, Myers said, adding that the left over money is rolled over into the next year’s budget.
He said the improvements on the 40-acres of land — including the installation of a pair of wetlands scheduled for this summer — would not have an impact on the operational budget of the parks.
Myers was asked if there would be new trails in that 40-acre stretch. Myers said there would be tails, but likely wouldn’t be in the plans for 2022.
Park board president Dan Gagen said of all the board’s recent accomplishments, the installation of disc golf improvements topped the list in his mind.
“The disc golf has got a lot of people excited from out of town,” Gages said.
According to Myers, this past Sunday, there were approximately 30 people playing disc golf at Hidden Diamonds.
He said the new 5-year plan could include the creation of another nine holes of disc golf, which could make the course eligible for large tournaments.
Looking ahead, Gagen said the creation of the wetlands was something he was most looking forward to seeing.
“That’s going to be brand new thing for the town,” Gagen said. “It’s a good use for the land.”
Also during Monday’s meeting, the park board approved $7,000 emergency repair to the concession stand roof at Valleyview Park. A major water leak was discovered as preparations were being made for the upcoming ball season.
The fix calls for the unused announcing tower built above the concession stand to be removed and a new metal roof laid over the concession/restroom stand area.
Myers said the scoreboard and announcing can be done from the ground, making the problematic tower unnecessary.
The Albion Town Council could give the final stamp of approval to the fix at Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled meeting.
