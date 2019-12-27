ALBION — Thieves broke into two vehicles Tuesday evening and stole Christmas presents as their owners attended a Vigil Mass on Christmas Eve at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Albion chief deputy Trent Hursey said Thursday that the suspects broke the rear windows of two vehicles about 5 p.m. in the church parking lot and took Christmas presents and clothing items.
Hursey said the packages were visible from outside of both vehicles, which may have tempted the suspects.
“It’s a good reminder to keep packages out of sight,” Hursey said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Albion marshal’s office at 260-636-7157.
