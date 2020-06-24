45 years ago, Oct. 8, 1975
Clayton Smith of Albion had been elevated to the 33rd Degree of Masonry, the highest honor that can be bestowed on a Mason. Other Albion men who had achieved this recognition were Kenneth Thomas and the late George Russell.
Nancy Jo Clouse had joined Integon Life Insurance Corporation as a representative.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert DeGroff were parents of a daughter, Angela Marie.
The marriage of Cindy Luther to Steve Crooks took place Aug. 15, 1975.
Mr. and Mrs. Mikel Ropp were parents of a daughter, Amanda Lucile. Mrs. Ropp was the former Annetta Brown.
Mr. and Mrs. Jack Cole announced the approaching wedding of their daughter, Susan Elaine, to Dennis Londt, Oct. 12, 1975, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Albion.
U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Bruce E. Munk, Kendallville, had graduated from the Strategic Air Command’s combat crew training course at Castle AFB, California.
Sgt. Roger A. Routsong, Kendallville, was at Albrook AB, Canal Zone, with an Air Force Communications Service unit.
U. S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Ronald E. Conrad, Ligonier, had graduated from the Aerospace Defense Command Non-commissioned Officer Academy at Tyndall AFB, Florida.
25 years ago, June 7, 1995
Tammy Knafel was crowned Queen of the 1995 Chain O’ Lakes Festival. First runner-up was Shelbee McBride and second runner-up was Brandy Terry.
Several Albion residents were inducted into the Albion Lion’s Club including six women, the club’s first. They were Deb Caswell, Joyce Gage, Candy Myers, Howard Berkes, Doug Keenan, Deb Freeman, Debbie Fisher, Tammy Anderson, Rick Anderson and Larry Ellott.
Mr. and Mrs. Roger Clouse celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on June 6, 1995. A reception was held at Merriam Christian Chapel in Merriam.
Dave Appleman of Albion caught a huge catfish weighing 13 ¾ lbs. and 31 inches long. He caught it using a night crawler as bait with a number 12 hook and 4-pound test line. He was unwilling to say just where he caught the huge channel catfish but it was suspected that it was in a farm pond not far from Albion in Jefferson Township.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was Wendy Perlich. In her second straight appearance at the State Track and Field Finals at the IU Stadium in Indianapolis, Perlich finished third in the 800 meters in a record setting time of 2:17.31.
The Central Noble golfers ended their regular season with a win over Columbia City. The Cougars defeated the Eagles 170-175, May 31, 1995, on the Augusta Hills Golf Course. Casey Myers led the way with a 41 for nine holes. Tim Sheets followed, shooting a 42, and Chris Coburn was right on his heels at 43, as was Justin Gaff at 44. Shisler rounded out the Central Noble top five, carding a 49.
10 years ago, June 9, 2010
The Central Noble baseball team accomplished its goal when it defeated Churubusco in the 2010 Sectional Championship game, 8-2. The five seniors on the team were Travis Clear, Andrew McGill, Jeremy Altimus, Kody Forker and Mike Tucker. Their coaches were JB Armstrong, Ethan Gordon, Zach Brown, Jeff Mault and Jim Sickafoose.
The baseball team was chosen as Athletes of the Week at Central Noble High School. They had won back-to-back sectional titles. They had never won a baseball sectional title until the previous year.
The National Honor Society at Central Noble High School held its induction ceremony. Newly inducted members were: Brittany Bontrager, Brandon Coats, Casie Cochard, Emily Cole, Jacinda Fogle, Abbey Harlan, Kelly Hosford, Rachel Van Gessel, Cody Steele, Brea Reimer and Sara Pounds.
Honor students in the 2010 graduating class were Austin Fischer, Sage Knopp, Dakota Nevil, Macie Price, Ethan Stangland and Amy Van Gessel.
Only minor damage was done in Noble County as a result of a storm system that brought tornado touch downs in four states. Minor power outages, blocked roads and a few automatic alarms were the only result in Noble County. Tornado touch downs were reported in areas of Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Illinois, with at least seven people dead and more than 50 injured across the Midwest.
