STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: BASEBALL

ACROSS

1. Turkey trot, e.g.

6. Dadaist Jean

9. *____ crew, Milwaukee Brewers fan base

13. Poppy seed derivative

14. Afghan monetary unit

15. Hotel room option

16. Category of artistic composition

17. Between northeast and east

18. Relating to pond scum

19. *Babe Ruth’s first major league team

21. *____-and-____ sport

23. Dog command

24. Bald eagle’s home

25. Witchy woman

28. Back wound?

30. Siskel or Ebert

35. Smoothing appliance

37. Distinctive flair

39. Stomata, sing.

40. Burlap fiber

41. Archeologist’s find

43. Estimated arrivals

44. Discompose

46. Cobbler’s concern

47. Merlin or Gandalf

48. *B in RBI

50. Close by

52. Spade for stony ground

53. Karl of politics

55. Between ready and go

57. *Left, center or right one

61. *Yankees’ only #4

64. Blast from the past

65. Crew tool

67. Helped

69. ____ one’s time, past tense

70. Schiller’s poem

71. Express contempt

72. What Simon does

73. Cut grass

74. Intoxicating

DOWN

1. *Eat a hot one at the game

2. Copycat

3. *Number of standard baseball positions

4. Miss Muffet’s meal

5. Vomiting

6. Highest point

7. *Scoring unit

8. Annapolis frosh

9. Tulip’s early stage

10. Capital of Latvia

11. Et alibi (2 words)

12. Water source

15. Bacchus’ attendants

20. Weasel’s aquatic cousin

22. *Baseball trajectory

24. Diver’s edible reward

25. Muslim woman’s headscarf

26. Caribbean island destination

27. Gained access to (2 words)

29. Hoppy beers

31. Individual unit

32. Bottom line

33. Idealized image

34. *Katie ____ or “____ at the Bat”

36. Empty when kids leave

38. World’s longest river

42. Cut it out

45. Moved a flock of sheep

49. Certain John’s or Jane’s last name

51. Re-use old ideas

54. Car sound, to a toddler

56. Trinity

57. Small door-opening devices

58. One of the hipbones, pl.

59. Whirlpool

60. “Big Little ____”

61. What Jack’s beanstalk did

62. It comes to mind

63. Turned to the right, like a horse

66. Commotion or fuss

68. Wine quality

