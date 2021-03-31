STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: BASEBALL
ACROSS
1. Turkey trot, e.g.
6. Dadaist Jean
9. *____ crew, Milwaukee Brewers fan base
13. Poppy seed derivative
14. Afghan monetary unit
15. Hotel room option
16. Category of artistic composition
17. Between northeast and east
18. Relating to pond scum
19. *Babe Ruth’s first major league team
21. *____-and-____ sport
23. Dog command
24. Bald eagle’s home
25. Witchy woman
28. Back wound?
30. Siskel or Ebert
35. Smoothing appliance
37. Distinctive flair
39. Stomata, sing.
40. Burlap fiber
41. Archeologist’s find
43. Estimated arrivals
44. Discompose
46. Cobbler’s concern
47. Merlin or Gandalf
48. *B in RBI
50. Close by
52. Spade for stony ground
53. Karl of politics
55. Between ready and go
57. *Left, center or right one
61. *Yankees’ only #4
64. Blast from the past
65. Crew tool
67. Helped
69. ____ one’s time, past tense
70. Schiller’s poem
71. Express contempt
72. What Simon does
73. Cut grass
74. Intoxicating
DOWN
1. *Eat a hot one at the game
2. Copycat
3. *Number of standard baseball positions
4. Miss Muffet’s meal
5. Vomiting
6. Highest point
7. *Scoring unit
8. Annapolis frosh
9. Tulip’s early stage
10. Capital of Latvia
11. Et alibi (2 words)
12. Water source
15. Bacchus’ attendants
20. Weasel’s aquatic cousin
22. *Baseball trajectory
24. Diver’s edible reward
25. Muslim woman’s headscarf
26. Caribbean island destination
27. Gained access to (2 words)
29. Hoppy beers
31. Individual unit
32. Bottom line
33. Idealized image
34. *Katie ____ or “____ at the Bat”
36. Empty when kids leave
38. World’s longest river
42. Cut it out
45. Moved a flock of sheep
49. Certain John’s or Jane’s last name
51. Re-use old ideas
54. Car sound, to a toddler
56. Trinity
57. Small door-opening devices
58. One of the hipbones, pl.
59. Whirlpool
60. “Big Little ____”
61. What Jack’s beanstalk did
62. It comes to mind
63. Turned to the right, like a horse
66. Commotion or fuss
68. Wine quality
