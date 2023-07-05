ALBION — She’s everywhere.
And on Thursday evening, the Albion Rotary Club honored Lori Gagen as its Citizen of the Year for her personal investment in everything Albion and everything Noble County.
Professionally, Gagen is the operations director at the Noble County Economic Development Corp., and maintains were own web design business, Catchy Creations.
In her spare time? Gagen chips in whenever asked.
Longtime Rotary Club Treasurer Carla Fiandt presented Gagen with the honor during Thursday’s annual dinner.
“We just felt you were very deserving of the award for all you do for the Albion community,” Fiandt said.
Gagen was nominated for the award by Rotarian Steve Hook.
It’s rare to go to an event in Albion and not see Gagen.
She is currently the vice president for the Albion S.T.A.R. Team, is heavily involved with Noble County Thrive and is a member of the Albion Redevelopment Commission.
Gagen served as the executive director at Black Pine Animal Sanctuary from August 2008 to June 2019.
In all of her roles, Gagen is all about promoting Noble County and Albion.
Gagen was the featured speaker at Thursday’s annual Rotary dinner.
Also at the meeting, Hook was installed by Rotarian George Bennett to serve as the club’s president for next year. Hook was handed the official gavel by outgoing president Joy LeCount.
In her address to the Rotarians, LeCount recounted some of the club’s accomplishments in the previous year, including donations efforts which benefited the Arc Noble County Foundations, the Boy Scouts, the Central Noble Food Pantry, the Noble County Historical Society, Drug Free Noble County and various scholarships.
LeCount encouraged the Rotarians to practice a simple gesture that can make a world of difference, something she thought about when summing up the last Rotary year.
“For some reason, ‘smiles’ came to mind,” LeCount said. “That’s the one thing you can do that doesn’t cost any money.”
Hook expressed his gratitude for the leadership LeCount has shown.
In her role as featured speaker, Gagen provided the Rotary Club with a long list of activities, achievements and plans the Noble County Economic Development Corp. has been working on.
To help bolster economic opportunities in the county, the EDC:
• helps find incentives for new companies to locate here and to assist already in place businesses with growth and expansion;
• helps companies with grants for training;
• promotes the empty commercial buildings in the county to prospective new business and industry;
• provides a guide to housing and apartment availability in the area; and
• is creating a new leadership academy which will run eight sessions from September 2023 to April 2024.
The Noble County EDC has several websites it manages, including shopnoblein.com, a small business directory with more than 300 local businesses listed.
The EDC’s worknoble.org helps match available jobs with prospective employees.
In February, it was reported there were 300 positions which needed to be filled in Noble County industry. As of Thursday’s meeting, there were only 30 such openings.
The EDC is also working on housing and entrepreneurial opportunities.
