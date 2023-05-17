Free Community meal
ALBION — A free beef and noddle dinner will be held from 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday at Asbury United Methodist Church, 605 E. Main St., Albion.
Come for good food and fellowship. All are welcome.
Swan Township 4-H hosting Bluegrass Supper
KENDALLVILLE — Swan Township 4-H clubs will be hosting a Bluegrass Supper on Thursday, May 25, in the Log Building at the Fairgrounds in Kendallville.
Supper will be served from 5-7 p.m.
The menu will include pulled pork or chicken sandwich, pit potatoes, baked beans, ice cream and drink. The cost of a meal will be $13.
A silent auction will be running during dining hours, with the proceeds benefitting Swan Township 4-H clubs.
Several bluegrass bands playing on the Free Entertainment Stage.
Porkburger/brat sale
ALBION — Jefferson Township 4-H Clubs will be hosting a pork burger or brat sandwich fundraiser at the stoplight in Albion from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 26.
Cost for a sandwich will be $5, or a full meal for $7. For orders of 10 sandwiches/meals (or more) send your order to tmhague3@ligtel.com by May 22. Proceeds from this event will go toward club expenses for 2023.
