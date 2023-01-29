ALBION — February is National Library Lover’s Month.
Noble County Public Library is celebrating by sharing staff stories, favorite library services, book recommendations and what we love about serving our community through library work.
We will also be asking our patrons to share what they love about the library through interactive displays at each branch. Follow along on our Instagram and Facebook (@myncpl) to see staff and patron stories throughout the month and share the love.
It’s not too late to join the fun. Winter Reading continues through Feb. 28.
If you have yet to register for NCPL’s 2023 “Reading is Sweet.” Winter Reading Program, you still have time to get started. The program consists of assorted reading and library-related challenges in the form of a fun, candy-themed game board and mini-golf in the library. Complete challenges to earn tickets. Each ticket equals one entry into the grand prize drawing. Register in person at your local branch or online at myncpl.us.
New Materials at NCPL branches for February:
Adult items:
• “The Killing Kind,” by Jane Casey; “Love at First,” by Kate Clayborn; “Love at First Spite,” by Anna E. Collins; “When the Meadow Blooms,” by Ann H. Gabhart; “Blue Fire,” by John Gilstrap; “Anxiety Free with Food,” by Liana Werner-Gray; “Long Bright River,” by Liz Moore; and “The Devil Wears Black,” by L.J. Shen.
Teen items:
• “Kate in Waiting,” by Becky Albertalli;, “Fire Keeper’s Daughter,” by Angeline Boulley; “One Great Lie,” by Deb Caletti; and “Everyone Dies Famous in a Small Town,” by Bonnie-Sue Hitchcock.
Children’s items:
ª “Rey and Pals,” by Jeffrey Brown; “Good Night, Baby Shark,” (Nickelodeon Books); Peppa Loves to Bake by Lauren Holoway and Cala Spinner, and How to Catch a Loveosaurus by Alice Walstead and Andy Elkerton.
Movies on DVD:
Black Adam rated PG-13, also on Blu-Ray, Lyle, Lyle Crocodile rated PG, also on Blu-Ray, Poker Face rated R, and The System rated R.
TV Series on DVD:
• Albion — Star Trek: Lower Decks, season two; Avilla — Pushing Daisies, season one; Cromwell — Cobra Kai, season three.
Children’s Programs at NCPL Albion during the month of February:
• Take Your Child to the Library Day Celebration. Join us Saturday, FEB. 4 from 10 a.m. TO 1 p.m. for games, puzzles, refreshments, and giveaways. Take your family to the library on this special day and learn all about the different services we can provide.
Storytimes will be held Tuesdays, February 7, 14, 21 and 28 at 9:15 and 10:30 a.m. and Thursday, FEB. 16 at 6 p.m. Storytime this month will be farm-themed. Free Book Days (formerly PaLS) will be the Feb. 9 and Feb. 16. The book will be “Big Horse, Small Mouse.”
After School Special for Grades 3-5 will be Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Join the Valentine Games and Treats Party. We’ll make pretzel treats, Valentine bark, and dipped wafer cookies. Transportation to the library will NOT be provided and registration is required.
Teen programs at NCPL Albion during the month of February:
Join us in the Teen Lounge Thursday, Feb. 16 from 4-5 p.m. for Teen Taste Test: Chips. Bring out your inner food critic and try some new and interesting chip flavors from around the world. Grades 5-12 are welcome to attend.
Adult programs at NCPL Albion during the month of February:
Be sure to register for Craft Therapy: Book Jewelry and join us on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. to learn to create tiny jewelry versions of your favorite books.
Join us in the Oasis Room (Door 2) on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. for Book Club. We will discuss “The Book Woman’s Daughter,” by Kim Michele Richardson.
Call NCPL Albion to register today for Stained Glass Class with John Miretti on Friday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. or Saturday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. You’ll learn to use a foil-wrap and soldering technique to create a heart-themed stained glass piece to hang or display in a window. Create one piece for $20 or two for $30. Cards will not be accepted, cash or check only.
