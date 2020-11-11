ALBION — The shape of Justin Snyder’s work day used to be forged by which direction he decided to turn his Indiana State Police patrol car out of his driveway.
Now, the Central Noble graduate will be turning the same way every day to head to Fort Wayne where he will work as a cyber crimes forensic examiner for Area II, which includes the Bremen and Fort Wayne ISP posts.
Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter recently announced the promotion of Snyder to the rank of sergeant.
Snyder is a native of Albion and a 2001 graduate of Central Noble High School. He attended Kalamazoo Community College and Indiana Wesleyan, where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice in 2017.
On March 4, 2011, Snyder graduated from the 70th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy and was appointed as a trooper assigned to the Fort Wayne Post. Other than his primary road patrol duties, Snyder has served as a Field Training Officer, a Background Investigator, ISP Youth Camp counselor, Digital Media Recovery Specialist, and as an ISP Academy instructor.
As a cyber crimes forensic examiner, Snyder will be given computers and cell phones and similar technological equipment that has been seized into evidence. After warrants for such devices have been obtained, he will search for evidence.
Often times, it may involve circumventing security processes programmed into the technology.
If there is evidence located, he will then pass it on to investigators.
Cases he will work on range from those involving child pornography, fraud, theft and drug activity. People tend to put much of their activities on the phones and computers, Snyder, said, even their illegal activities.
“I’m interested in computers,” Snyder said. “Technology keeps getting more and more advanced.”
To deal with the advanced technologies, the state police will be sending Snyder to special schools to learns the ins and outs of retrieving data from electronic devices. His learning has already begun, a process Snyder likened to “drinking from a firehose,” with vast amount of information coming at him.
He is embracing the challenge, he said.
Snyder currently resides in Noble County with his wife, son, daughter and medical mission child.
As a road trooper, Snyder built a reputation for being readily available to assist other agencies in Noble County. He said he will miss the camaraderie he has developed with other troopers and officers in the area.
“I’m not going far,” Snyder said. “I’m still working out of the Fort Wayne Post. I’ll still see them.”
