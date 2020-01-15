Call it “pile-ee-ay-ted” woodpecker or “pill-ee-ay-ted” woodpecker. Either pronunciation is acceptable. It depends on where you are. I first saw a pileated woodpecker in upstate New York and there it was, and is, called pile-ee-ay-ted and that’s the pronunciation I use. But when birding in Georgia and Florida, I heard it called “pill-ee-ay-ted.” It has also been called other names: log cock, cock of the woods, great god woodpecker and lord god woodpecker.
It’s a striking bird, the largest of the woodpeckers of North America, since the extinction of the ivory-billed woodpecker. It’s nearly as big as a crow and its bill. Its head and bill are much larger than the head and bill of a crow. It’s black like a crow, and both male and female have a fiery red crest.
A pileated also has a white stripe from the base of the bill to near the back of the head and down the side of the neck and white patches in the wings. A male pileated has a red mustache on each side, a stripe of red from the base of the bill to the side of the neck, on each side of its head. A female has a mustache, too, but it’s black.
I remember well my first sighting of a pileated woodpecker. It was also my first visit to Sapsucker Woods and the Cornell University Laboratory of Ornithology. The pileated was on a platform bird feeder outside the lab. I saw it as I parked, before I got out of my car to go in the lab.
And that’s not all. Inside, I asked if that was the office of Dr. Arthur A. Allen, founder of the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology and a pioneer bird photographer. Dr. Allen’s color pictures and articles in National Geographic Magazines had fascinated me from the time I was a boy.
“Dr. Allen is in,” a lady at a reception desk told me, then asked if I’d like to meet him. Would I! When I said yes, the lady turned and spoke to an open door behind her, “Doc, somebody out here would like to meet you,” and Dr. Allen came out.
“I’m Doc Allen, “he said as he put out his hand to shake. I told him my name and that I had enjoyed his articles in National Geographic about photographing birds in the Arctic, that I was a lifelong bird watcher and that I had just seen my first pileated woodpecker.
We visited for several minutes. I had mentioned his articles in National Geographic and he told me about his experience photographing birds for those articles, sitting in a blind in Arctic tundra, often with the temperature was freezing and the wind was raw. When I started to leave, he told me to visit the lab again.
I don’t remember the next time I saw a pileated woodpecker, nor the next nor the next. But while so many species of birds have declined pileated woodpeckers have increased and expanded their range. They’re still not common birds, but they’re more numerous than they were when I first saw that pileated at Sapsucker Woods many years ago.
I haven’t seen a pileated woodpecker recently, but my older daughter has. A few days, when she was out walking along the road with our dogs, one flew across the road in front of her. My older son and his wife see a pileated almost every day. Their home is in the country, just a few miles from where I live, and they have a pileated woodpecker coming to a platform bird feeder behind their house. While they’re always pleased to see a pileated woodpecker, they tell me they don’t remember the first time they ever saw one, as I do, on the first day I visited Sapsucker Woods and the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology, and met Dr. Arthur A. Allen.
