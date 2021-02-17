PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Fred Zink Sr., 84, of Port Clinton, Ohio, and formerly Clayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.
He was born on Feb. 26, 1936, in Englewood, Ohio, to Fritz and Geneva (Puterbaugh) Zink.
On Feb. 20, 1965, he married Iris “Jerri” Faircloth, and she survives.
Fred owned and operated Fred Zink Construction & Excavating for 51 years, retiring in 2017.
He enjoyed many outdoor activities but had a true passion for hunting, fishing, shooting, wood carving, oil painting, horses, gun collecting, building hot rods and riding or driving anything that went fast.
He was a young man who grew up in northern Indiana, and spent most of his time fishing, hunting and trapping, to help provide for his family.
He graduated from Albion-Jefferson High School in Albion, Indiana, in 1954.
He later moved back to the Englewood, Ohio, area, where he met Jerri and started his family. In his later years he really enjoyed traveling with his son, Fred Zink Jr., all over the U.S. and Canada, waterfowl hunting. His final passion was watching his grandchildren, Taylor and Gunar, grow up and play sports.
In addition to his loving wife of 55 years, Jerri, Fred is survived by brothers, John (Binnie) Zink, of Flagstaff, Arizona, and Tim (Mimi) Zink, of Morristown, Tennessee; sister, Donna (Dave) Macy, of Clayton, Ohio; son, Fred (Dawn) Zink Jr.; and grandchildren, Taylor Zink and Gunar Zink, of Port Clinton, Ohio. He is also survived by nieces, Courtenay Douglas-Salisbury and Barbara Copeland; and nephew, Timothy W. Zink. There are also four great-nephews; and two great-nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fritz Zink and Geneva Zink.
Private services for Fred will be conducted at a later date.
Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Fred’s memory may consider Ducks Unlimited.
Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Port Clinton, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
